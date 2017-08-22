City's Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker's sending off: 'Next question, please'

English Premier League: Kyle Walker (44') Manchester City 0-1 Everton

Pep Guardiola says he won't discuss Kyle Walker's red card because he wants to manage Manchester City at Bournemouth.

Raheem Sterling felt Man City were hard done by Kyle Walker's red card, but was satisfied to bring his side level late on.

Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on the decision to send off Kyle Walker in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night.

With City already trailing 1-0, Walker was sent off just before the break for two bookings in quick succession, the first for a foul on Leighton Baines and a harsh second for colliding with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They had to wait until the 82nd minute for Raheem Sterling to draw them level, and after the final whistle Guardiola made a beeline to have words with referee Bobby Madley.

But asked after the game about his opinion on Walker's sending off, Guardiola said only: "Next question please. I want to be in Bournemouth," suggesting he didn't want to risk a suspension for City's next game on Saturday.

The manager preferred to focus on the positive, calling the draw "one of the proudest days in my life to see how we've done, the way we've done it, 10 against 11."

Kyle Walker did not make it to half-time on his home debut before being sent off.

"It was a good performance, it was similar to last season when we played them here [a 1-1 draw in October]," he added. "We created the chances but we didn't finish. We have to keep trying to create the chances.

"We have done everything, I don't know how many chances we created, I don't know how many chances they created with 10 versus 11."

Sterling took a more direct approach, saying he felt City were hard done by the decision to send of Walker in the first half.

"It's decisions like those that last season cost us a lot, lost lots of points and it's happened again this season," he said. "I didn't think it was very kind.

"It's not my point to give and go further into it but I didn't really see it as a second booking, so I think it's really unfair to us to be fair."