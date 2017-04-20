Barcelona's Neymar: Gabriel Jesus, Griezmann among 'new Neymars'

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 16/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Neymar and Gabriel Jesus starred in Brazil's heavy semifinal defeat of Honduras on Wednesday.

Gabriel among the 'new Neymars' - Neymar

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read
Kieran Tierney Celtic vs City

Guardiola's tinkering traces to Celtic draw

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Lazio in Serie A.

Liverpool not interested in Hart - source

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Jesus shows off his silky skills

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Klopp ready to stump up £20m for Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Foden celeb Man City FA Youth Cup 170418

FA Youth Cup: Chelsea, Man City draw 1-1

FA Youth Cup Jonathan Smith
Read
Manchester City have the talent and the manager to make a run in the Champions League, but it's hard to know what to expect from Leroy Sane and co.

Sane deserves to beat Alli to YPOTY award

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Vincent Kompany and Manchester City celebrate the opening goal.

Kompany's case of what might have been

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

City slowly building under Guardiola

Manchester City David Mooney
Read
Joe Hart in action for Torino during their Serie A game against Inter Milan.

Hart's levels dropped - Torino president

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Kompany: City playing well at right time

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Pep joyous over Man City's form

English Premier League
Read

Vintage game for captain Kompany

Man City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read

Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pep hails 'real central defender' Kompany

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Man City's individual talent 'destroyed' Saints

English Premier League
Read
Vincent Kompany and Manchester City celebrate the opening goal.

Macintosh: Man City get comfortable win

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark

Premier League Highlights
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Transfer Talk: Hart wants Italy stay?

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona's Neymar: Gabriel Jesus, Griezmann among 'new Neymars'

Man City's Gabriel Jesus discusses playing in the International Champions Cup, adapting to the Prem and playing for Pep Guardiola.
Barcelona star Neymar reveals what chance he gives his side to overturn their 3-goal UCL deficit against Juventus.

Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymar has professed his "love" of countryman Gabriel Jesus' play, and counts him along with Antoine Griezmann as the next generation of superstars. 

At just 19, Gabriel has already taken over striker duties for five-time world champions Brazil, and his sensational opening spell with Manchester City, in which he briefly relegated Sergio Aguero to the bench, validated the lofty expectations upon moving to City from Palmeiras in the winter window.

His rise at City was impeded by a broken foot suffered in February against Bournemouth but he is back training and due to return soon.

When asked who heads the list of the "new Neymars," Neymar himself told Esporte Interativo: "Of the new generation, I like [Antoine] Griezmann very much, but I have a great affection for Gabriel Jesus.

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus starred in Brazil's heavy semifinal defeat of Honduras on Wednesday.
Neymar has professed his love for the way Gabriel Jesus plays.

"I love him for how he plays and because we play together in the Selecao and we did at the Rio Olympic Games.

"He has entered the main Selecao very well, he is a boy with a lot of potential."

Neymar also included Wednesday's Champions League opponent Paulo Dybala, who scored twice for Juventus in the opening leg of their quarterfinal last week.

"I will also say Dybala, the famous Argentinian left-footer. If you leave him alone, he can hurt you. On Wednesday, we [Barcelona] will not be able to leave him any space."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.