Barcelona's Neymar: Gabriel Jesus, Griezmann among 'new Neymars'

Man City's Gabriel Jesus discusses playing in the International Champions Cup, adapting to the Prem and playing for Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona star Neymar reveals what chance he gives his side to overturn their 3-goal UCL deficit against Juventus.

Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymar has professed his "love" of countryman Gabriel Jesus' play, and counts him along with Antoine Griezmann as the next generation of superstars.

At just 19, Gabriel has already taken over striker duties for five-time world champions Brazil, and his sensational opening spell with Manchester City, in which he briefly relegated Sergio Aguero to the bench, validated the lofty expectations upon moving to City from Palmeiras in the winter window.

His rise at City was impeded by a broken foot suffered in February against Bournemouth but he is back training and due to return soon.

When asked who heads the list of the "new Neymars," Neymar himself told Esporte Interativo: "Of the new generation, I like [Antoine] Griezmann very much, but I have a great affection for Gabriel Jesus.

Neymar has professed his love for the way Gabriel Jesus plays.

"I love him for how he plays and because we play together in the Selecao and we did at the Rio Olympic Games.

"He has entered the main Selecao very well, he is a boy with a lot of potential."

Neymar also included Wednesday's Champions League opponent Paulo Dybala, who scored twice for Juventus in the opening leg of their quarterfinal last week.

"I will also say Dybala, the famous Argentinian left-footer. If you leave him alone, he can hurt you. On Wednesday, we [Barcelona] will not be able to leave him any space."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.