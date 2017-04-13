Vincent Kompany: Manchester City are playing well at a crucial time

Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 78'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Kompany: City playing well at right time

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Puel: Southampton can do better

English Premier League
Read

Pep joyous over Man City's form

English Premier League
Read

Vintage game for captain Kompany

Man City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read

Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pep hails 'real central defender' Kompany

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Man City's individual talent 'destroyed' Saints

English Premier League
Read
Vincent Kompany and Manchester City celebrate the opening goal.

Macintosh: Man City get comfortable win

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark

Premier League Highlights
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Transfer Talk: Hart wants Italy stay?

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero and Man City cruised into the semifinals.

Pep: Aguero now understands what I want

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Leroy Sane scored as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Clichy backs Sane to win awards in future

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet

UEFA Champions League
Read

Mihajlovic wants Hart to stay at Torino

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Pep undecided over Bravo, Caballero

English Premier League
Read

Manchester City wary of Southampton

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

WATCH: 2017/18 Premier League wishlist

English Premier League
Read

Man City's high-stakes FA Cup run

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Kompany has Man City future - Guardiola

Transfers PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Vincent Kompany: Manchester City are playing well at a crucial time

Pep Guardiola expresses his delight at Man City's hot form, and the fact that they've put themselves in the last UCL spot.

Vincent Kompany has warned Arsenal and Manchester United that Manchester City are hitting peak form at the right time.

Kompany proved he is back in form following an injury-hit season with a goal and a commanding display in the 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

SouthamptonSouthampton
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Further strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero sealed the victory and fired a warning to the Gunners, ahead of next weekend's FA Cup semifinal, and United prior to a crucial derby in the race for the top four.

"We're delighted with the clean sheet and the performance," City captain Kompany told the club's official website.

"It's an extremely hard place to come and to get such a result. All of us are proud and our fans are happy.

"We knew this game was massive for us. That's why there was so much pressure on us to put in such a performance -- everyone in the team deserves top, top marks for that.

"We're doing something well and for our team it's this process of improving -- and it's looking that way."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.