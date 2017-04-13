Vincent Kompany: Manchester City are playing well at a crucial time

Pep Guardiola expresses his delight at Man City's hot form, and the fact that they've put themselves in the last UCL spot.

Vincent Kompany has warned Arsenal and Manchester United that Manchester City are hitting peak form at the right time.

Kompany proved he is back in form following an injury-hit season with a goal and a commanding display in the 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton Southampton Manchester City Manchester City 0 3 FT Game Details GameCast

Further strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero sealed the victory and fired a warning to the Gunners, ahead of next weekend's FA Cup semifinal, and United prior to a crucial derby in the race for the top four.

"We're delighted with the clean sheet and the performance," City captain Kompany told the club's official website.

"It's an extremely hard place to come and to get such a result. All of us are proud and our fans are happy.

"We knew this game was massive for us. That's why there was so much pressure on us to put in such a performance -- everyone in the team deserves top, top marks for that.

"We're doing something well and for our team it's this process of improving -- and it's looking that way."

