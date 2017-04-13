Pep Guardiola hails 'real central defender' Vincent Kompany as City win

Pep Guardiola enjoys Manchester City's win at Southampton.

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany after he scored to help his side to a 3-0 victory at Southampton.

Kompany, making just his fourth Premier League start of the season, opened the scoring with a header for his first goal since August 2015.

He also led City to their first clean sheet in five matches and Guardiola is hoping he can stay fit after muscle injuries that have reduced him to just 29 appearances in the last two seasons.

"Every manager Vincent Kompany has played under knows what an important player he is," the City boss said.

"In recent games he has played he has delivered performances and hopefully he can stay fit.

"I want him fit enough to play every week -- he has suffered for a long periods but he is a real, real central defender."

City had been struggling to break through until Kompany's 55th minute header, and his delight was clear from his joyous celebration in front of the away fans.

"I am happy with the goal, it's helped my team, but also happy with the clean sheet," the 31-year-old said.

"For me, it's always a long journey back [after injury]. I would have liked to have been injured less in my career, but when it happens I put in the hard work and it pays off. I am finally giving something back to the team.

"It's ups and downs in football, but ultimately what gets you up is that you keep looking towards your objective.

"If I had to work 15 years to have just one moment like this I would do. I am happy today but I will stay calm and prepare well for the next game."

City wrapped up the win with goals from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero to move up to third, seven points clear of fifth place, although rivals Manchester United and Arsenal have games in hand.

Guardiola believes there is still a long way to go in the race for the Champions League places and said: "I am very happy with the way we played.

"We were finally able to make 20-25 passes and create many chances. Up front we could be better, but our quality of play meant we had control.

"This result is so important for our qualification for the Champions League."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.