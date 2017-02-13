Pep Guardiola on Aguero's display vs. Bournemouth: 'I'm happy for him'

Pep Guardiola hopes Gabriel Jesus' injury is not a serious one and doesn't tarnish Man City's move into second place.

Sergio Aguero had to sub in for Gabriel Jesus after the young Brazilian sustained an injury.

BOURNEMOUTH -- Pep Guardiola was delighted for Sergio Aguero after he came off the bench to help Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Argentine striker was left on the bench for a third successive match, but was called into action in the 15th minute when Gabriel Jesus hobbled off with a foot injury.

Aguero thought he added City's second goal in the 69th minute but it was credited as an own goal to Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings.

Speculation has grown that the striker could leave the club at the end of the season. But Guardiola insists he has only been left out of the team because of the form of Gabriel, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, who opened the scoring in the 29th minute.

"I'm happy for [Aguero]. For how he played, how he tried, and I thought he scored and that helped us a lot," the City boss told a news conference.

"He didn't play the last few games because the three guys were amazing. Gabriel was outstanding in his performance and Leroy and Raz [Raheem Sterling] too. Now it's the cup, then the Champions League and the Premier League that's why we need a contribution from Sergio, he's so important for us.

"I was so, so happy with the result, which was a consequence of the performance. We played well except for 10 minutes at the start of the second half but that is normal.

"We played good in all circumstances and especially the last 10-15 minutes when we made a thousand million passes, which is the best way to defend a result and in the right moment attack. I'm very pleased because I know how difficult it is to come here, like for Liverpool and Arsenal."

Gabriel's foot injury will be assessed on Tuesday but Guardiola was delighted with his forwards, particularly the impact of Sane, who was a constant menace to the Cherries and was unlucky not to score a third when his effort smashed the underside of the crossbar.

The 21-year-old German international struggled in the first half of the season but Guardiola says he has been like a new signing since the turn of the year.

"People say, in winter transfer window arrived one guy, but since Arsenal something has clicked with Sane," he said.

"He's shown us a lot of things. He's so fast, his intensity has helped us a lot. I'm so happy that Manchester City have a player for the next few years."

The victory was City's fourth consecutive win in the Premier League and sees them move up to second in the table -- eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Guardiola maintains that his side are relying on Chelsea slipping up but says they will try to keep the pressure on Antonio Conte's team.

"It's so difficult. They have to lose three games, because of the goal difference, and we have to win all our games and you know how difficult it is to win all the games in the Premier League," he said.

"So we have to go game by game, narrow the gap. We're so happy. We are second now, the gap between second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth is nothing. But we're so happy to be second and in this position, and to reduce a little bit the distance from Chelsea.

"But still the difference is massive with this opponent."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent.