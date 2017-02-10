Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
1
LIVE 34'
Lazio
AC Milan
1
0
LIVE HT
Eibar
Granada
2
0
LIVE HT
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
LIVE 31'
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Gabriel Jesus limps off for Man City early

Manchester City
Fabinho 'has a soft spot for Man City' - father

Transfers Sam Marsden
Sagna targeted by West Ham - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Ogden: Will the Prem strike back in UCL?

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Guardiola heaps praise on 'special' Wilshere

English Premier League ESPN staff
Jesus can succeed Messi - Ronaldinho

Manchester City ESPN Staff
Sergio Aguero

Guardiola: I do not want to sell Aguero

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Will Aguero return vs. Bournemouth?

Manchester City David Mooney
Kompany: City's season has been 'learnful'

Manchester City PA Sport
Man City ready to break transfer record for Dele

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Guardiola: City getting back to their best

Manchester City PA Sport
Guardiola: Bravo is one of the world's best

English Premier League
Late win vs. Swans recalls spirit of 2011-12

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Philipp Lahm (R) of Bayern Munich discusses with team coach Josep Guardiola during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern)

Lahm among 'best players ever' - Guardiola

Bayern Munich Jonathan Smith
Can Claudio Bravo and Manchester City make the necessary adjustments to solve their defensive problems?

Bravo remains a 'top, top goalkeeper' - Pep

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James

International
Guardiola wary of Bournemouth upset

English Premier League
Gabriel Jesus limps off for Man City at Bournemouth; Sergio Aguero on

Gabriel Jesus could not continue for Manchester City on Monday.

Gabriel Jesus limped out of Manchester City's game at Bournemouth within the opening 15 minutes on Monday.

The Brazilian forward has impressed since debuting last month following his transfer from Palmeiras.

Gabriel suffered an apparent injury as he jumped for a cross in the Bournemouth box. His foot came down on the ankle of defender Simon Francis, and he received treatment on the pitch before walking slowly down the tunnel.

The forward's recent sharp performances had relegated Sergio Aguero to the bench the past three games, but Pep Guardiola called upon the Argentine to lead the line in Gabriel's absence.

Francis also left the game seven minutes later after appearing to pick up an injury.

