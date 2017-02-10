Gabriel Jesus limps off for Man City at Bournemouth; Sergio Aguero on

Gabriel Jesus could not continue for Manchester City on Monday.

Gabriel Jesus limped out of Manchester City's game at Bournemouth within the opening 15 minutes on Monday.

The Brazilian forward has impressed since debuting last month following his transfer from Palmeiras.

Gabriel suffered an apparent injury as he jumped for a cross in the Bournemouth box. His foot came down on the ankle of defender Simon Francis, and he received treatment on the pitch before walking slowly down the tunnel.

The forward's recent sharp performances had relegated Sergio Aguero to the bench the past three games, but Pep Guardiola called upon the Argentine to lead the line in Gabriel's absence.

Francis also left the game seven minutes later after appearing to pick up an injury.