Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Highlights
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/9 
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Gabriel Jesus can replace Lionel Messi as world's best - Ronaldinho

The FC crew evaluate Sergio Aguero's future at Man City as Gabriel Jesus continues his strong start.

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has backed Manchester City wonder kid Gabriel Jesus to replace Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Jesus has been a revelation since joining City from Palmeiras in January and has notched up three goals in two matches for the English giants.

At 19, he has already played in six games for Brazil, bagging four goals in the process.

"Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus," Ronaldinho told The Mirror.

"Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.

"At the moment it is Messi. I have always said that I think one day it will be Neymar.

"But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen."

Gabriel Jesus has made an impact since arriving at Manchester City.

Ronaldinho is also pleased with the fact that Pep Guardiola has seen enough in his compatriot to include him in City's Champions League squad for their round of 16 tie against Monaco.

"I don't always agree that players should always be eased in -- it depends on the type of player," said the former Barcelona forward.

"You look at Gabriel Jesus and he has no fear at all. He just wants to play and show what he can do. He will put in big performances against Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and all the other top teams in England.

"I'm pleased he has been named in the Champions League squad and I think he should play, he is full of confidence. Ronaldo, Kaka, myself and, more recently, Neymar were playing at the highest level at a young age. Gabriel is in that category."

