Pep Guardiola: Manchester City getting back to best since Everton loss

Pep Guardiola has spoken about City's season, Philipp Lahm and Bournemouth's tendency to defeat bigger sides.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he believes his side have produced much more of the kind of football he is looking for in recent weeks.

City are unbeaten in four games since suffering a 4-0 loss at Everton last month, including a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and a 4-0 victory at West Ham in the Premier League.

They were also impressive in a home draw against Tottenham, and dominated against Swansea in a game they won late on.

And Guardiola told reporters: "When I see the first half against Swansea, it is what I want. We monopolised the ball, we arrive six, seven, eight times to the byline.

"We did not create too many chances because it is so difficult with 10 players there and there was a big difference in the second half [performance] from the first, so we need more consistency.

"But since Tottenham at home, West Ham and Crystal Palace, I think we are more stable, we control more."

Top scorer Sergio Aguero has not started any of the last three games, with new signing Gabriel Jesus taking the chance to shine.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has also been dropped while another recent recruit, Nolito, also seems to have fallen out of favour -- but Guardiola, whose side play at Bournemouth on Monday, said: "I am concerned thinking about the next game.

"I am not thinking too much about individual players -- I think about the next game, our rhythm, our way to play that has been much better in the last period and try to help the players to be ready. We will need all of them."