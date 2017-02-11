Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Man City's Claudio Bravo remains a 'top, top goalkeeper' - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has spoken about City's season, Philipp Lahm and Bournemouth's tendency to defeat bigger sides.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side are ready to step up for the challenge of Manchester City.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola has defended the quality of Claudio Bravo but has not decided whether he will bring back the goalkeeper for Manchester City's trip to Bournemouth on Monday night.

The Chile international has been replaced by reserve keeper Willy Caballero for City's last three games after conceding six goals from six shots on target in his previous two matches.

Caballero has been beaten just once in that time, with City winning all three matches, but Guardiola said improvements by his back-four has put less pressure on his keeper.

"I think the last game we were more stable and we played good because of our defensive movements, our build up, our high pressing so the goalkeeper suffered less," he told a news conference.

"My opinion of Claudio remains the same. He's a top player, a top goalkeeper, one of the best in the world. His history and long career speaks for itself.

"Football here is particular, more crosses, more special things but of course he is a top, top goalkeeper. For me, there are no doubts about that. The decision I take is what I see. That is why I am here and it is what it is."

City have also scored nine goals in those three with his attacking young forward line Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling combining well.

Guardiola was delighted with his side's first half performance in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Sunday but said they need to produce the same quality for a full 90 minutes.

"When I see the first half against Swansea it is what I want," the Spaniard added. "We monopolised the ball, we arrive six, seven, eight times to the byline, we did not create too many chances because it is so difficult with 10 players there.

Can Claudio Bravo and Manchester City make the necessary adjustments to solve their defensive problems?
Claudio Bravo still has the support of his manager even though he has been replaced by Willy Caballero.

"There was a big gap in the second half from the first so we need more consistency. But since Tottenham at home, West Ham and Crystal Palace, I think we are more stable, we control more.

"Every game is completely different. Bournemouth is a tough, tough team. All the players are so aggressive. I admire [Eddie Howe] and think it will be a tough game."

Bournemouth have won just one of their last nine matches conceding 25 times on a run, which has seen them drop into the relegation battle.

But Arsenal and Liverpool both failed to win high-scoring matches at the Vitality Stadium and Guardiola has warned that they cannot take Bournemouth lightly.

"Bournemouth start really well, in the last two years it is outstanding what they have done," he said. "They are so aggressive. They are an honest team. They play for the spectators in that they want to do something. They are fast guys to use the counter-attack.

"Of course, for the atmosphere, 8 p.m. on Monday, we are the last ones to play. I know what happened against Liverpool and Arsenal, the big teams. It will be tough."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

