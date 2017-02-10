Kevin De Bruyne named Best Belgian Player in a Foreign League

Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in August 2015.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was voted the Best Belgian Player in a Foreign League for 2016 ahead of Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco.

De Bruyne picked up the title for a second consecutive year after helping City reach the semifinals of the Champions League and was presented with the award by Thierry Henry.

The ceremony also saw Jose Izquierdo named as the Belgian Pro League's Player of the Year for 2016 while Leon Bailey and Wilfred Ndidi were also honoured.

Colombian attacker Izquierdo, 24, scored five times in the second half of last season as Club Brugge won the league title for the first time in 11 years and also reached the Belgian Cup final.

The winger then netted eight goals before Christmas -- including one against Leicester City in the Champions League -- and has helped his side lead the table once again.

As a result Izquierdo won the Soulier d'Or [Golden Shoe] ahead of Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk, who has only been playing in Belgium since July but scored 24 goals in all competitions before the winter break.

"I'll take this Golden Shoe everywhere," Izquierdo said. "It's the most important individual prize in Belgium and it's without doubt the best moment of my career.

"I can now show the world that dreams can become reality."

Bailey, who left Genk for Bayer Leverkusen in January, was named Young Player of the Year, as the 19-year-old earned significantly more votes than his former Genk teammate Ndidi and Anderlecht starlet Youri Tielemans.

But a strike by Ndidi for Genk was voted as Goal of the Year, on the same night that the Nigeria international scored a stunning effort for Leicester City against Derby County in the FA Cup.

Club Brugge manager Michel Preud'homme took the Manager of the Year prize, while one of his players, Ludovic Butelle, was voted Goalkeeper of the Year. And 40-year-old Club Brugge captain Timmy Simons was given a Lifetime Achievement award.

Last year's Golden Shoe winner, Sven Kums, moved from Gent to Watford last summer before being immediately loaned out to Udinese.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden