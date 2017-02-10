Kevin De Bruyne named Best Belgian Player in a Foreign League

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Jesus 'surprised' by his quick start at City

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

De Bruyne beats Hazard to Belgian award

Manchester City Mark Rodden
Read

Guardiola looks to Pochettino and Klopp

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Gabriel Jesus will become 'top-class player'

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Pressing needs in the Premier League

English Premier League
Read

Fantasy Football: Differential XI

English Premier League
Read

Marcotti: Aguero's future far from clear

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Youth progress yet to come under Guardiola

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Man City deserving of favourites tag?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City put faith in sparkling forward line

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read

City must be patient with Jesus - Fernandinho

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Claudio Bravo

Man City's problem with Bravo

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Toure: City must be 'careful' with Jesus

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero 'stupid' to leave Atletico - Cerezo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Your club's best and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read

Is Aguero's time at Man City over?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Kevin De Bruyne named Best Belgian Player in a Foreign League

Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in August 2015.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was voted the Best Belgian Player in a Foreign League for 2016 ahead of Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco.

De Bruyne picked up the title for a second consecutive year after helping City reach the semifinals of the Champions League and was presented with the award by Thierry Henry.

The ceremony also saw Jose Izquierdo named as the Belgian Pro League's Player of the Year for 2016 while Leon Bailey and Wilfred Ndidi were also honoured.

Colombian attacker Izquierdo, 24, scored five times in the second half of last season as Club Brugge won the league title for the first time in 11 years and also reached the Belgian Cup final.

The winger then netted eight goals before Christmas -- including one against Leicester City in the Champions League -- and has helped his side lead the table once again.

As a result Izquierdo won the Soulier d'Or [Golden Shoe] ahead of Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk, who has only been playing in Belgium since July but scored 24 goals in all competitions before the winter break.

"I'll take this Golden Shoe everywhere," Izquierdo said. "It's the most important individual prize in Belgium and it's without doubt the best moment of my career.

"I can now show the world that dreams can become reality."

Bailey, who left Genk for Bayer Leverkusen in January, was named Young Player of the Year, as the 19-year-old earned significantly more votes than his former Genk teammate Ndidi and Anderlecht starlet Youri Tielemans.

But a strike by Ndidi for Genk was voted as Goal of the Year, on the same night that the Nigeria international scored a stunning effort for Leicester City against Derby County in the FA Cup.

Club Brugge manager Michel Preud'homme took the Manager of the Year prize, while one of his players, Ludovic Butelle, was voted Goalkeeper of the Year. And 40-year-old Club Brugge captain Timmy Simons was given a Lifetime Achievement award.

Last year's Golden Shoe winner, Sven Kums, moved from Gent to Watford last summer before being immediately loaned out to Udinese.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.