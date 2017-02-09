Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Gabriel Jesus will become 'top-class player'

Manchester City ESPN staff
Pressing needs in the Premier League

English Premier League
Fantasy Football: Differential XI

English Premier League
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
2 Tottenham 14 8 2 50
3 Man City 15 4 5 49
4 Arsenal 14 5 5 47
Marcotti: Aguero's future not straightforward

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Youth progress yet to come under Guardiola

Manchester City David Mooney
Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Man City deserving of favourites tag?

ESPN FC TV
Man City put faith in sparkling forward line

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
City must be patient with Jesus - Fernandinho

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Claudio Bravo

Man City's problem with Bravo

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Toure: City must be 'careful' with Jesus

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Sergio Aguero

Aguero 'stupid' to leave Atletico - Cerezo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Your club's best and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Is Aguero's time at Man City over?

ESPN FC TV
Jose Mourinho

Trending: Mou takes swipe at Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list

International
Sergio Aguero

Aguero can handle competition - Zabaleta

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Fernandinho 'absolutely sure' Gabriel Jesus will be a top-class player

Pep Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus' mentality after his brace led Manchester City to victory against Swansea.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is "absolutely sure" Gabriel Jesus will become a "top-class international player."

Gabriel, 19, has taken City by storm since joining the club from Palmeiras, scoring three goals in his first three Premier League appearances, including a stoppage-time winner against Swansea at the weekend.

The Brazil No. 9 has has been picked ahead of star forward Sergio Aguero in each of City's past two Prem matches, causing speculation that the former Atletico Madrid man's days are numbered at the Etihad.

And Fernandinho has been pleased with the progress of his Selecao teammate.

Gabriel Jesus has scored three goals in his first three Premier League matches.

"He has things to learn, but he is starting very well," Fernandinho told the club's official website.

"I am very happy that he is progressing well and with confidence.

"The most important thing is that he is being able to score goals. He adjusted very quickly. The English football is not as easy, so I honestly hope he continues in this level in order to improve even more.

"I am sure he is a player that will develop a lot more and I am absolutely sure that he will be a top-class international player."

