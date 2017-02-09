Fernandinho 'absolutely sure' Gabriel Jesus will be a top-class player

Pep Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus' mentality after his brace led Manchester City to victory against Swansea.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is "absolutely sure" Gabriel Jesus will become a "top-class international player."

Gabriel, 19, has taken City by storm since joining the club from Palmeiras, scoring three goals in his first three Premier League appearances, including a stoppage-time winner against Swansea at the weekend.

The Brazil No. 9 has has been picked ahead of star forward Sergio Aguero in each of City's past two Prem matches, causing speculation that the former Atletico Madrid man's days are numbered at the Etihad.

And Fernandinho has been pleased with the progress of his Selecao teammate.

Gabriel Jesus has scored three goals in his first three Premier League matches.

"He has things to learn, but he is starting very well," Fernandinho told the club's official website.

"I am very happy that he is progressing well and with confidence.

"The most important thing is that he is being able to score goals. He adjusted very quickly. The English football is not as easy, so I honestly hope he continues in this level in order to improve even more.

"I am sure he is a player that will develop a lot more and I am absolutely sure that he will be a top-class international player."

