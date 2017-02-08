Previous
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Manchester City must be patient with Gabriel Jesus - Fernandinho

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner recaps Man City's 2-1 victory over Swansea City and the stunning performance of young Gabriel Jesus.
Pep Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus' mentality after his brace led Manchester City to victory against Swansea.
The FC crew evaluate Sergio Aguero's future at Man City as Gabriel Jesus continues his strong start.
ESPN FC's Paul Mariner recaps Man City's 2-1 victory over Swansea City and the stunning performance of young Gabriel Jesus.

Fernandinho has warned that new striker Gabriel Jesus must be given time to settle despite making a spectacular start to his Manchester City career.

Jesus, 19, has scored three times in his two Premier League starts, since completing a £27 million move from Palmeiras, including an injury-time winner in City's 2-1 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

His brilliant form has led to suggestions that he is set to permanently oust Sergio Aguero as City's first-choice striker.

Brazil and City teammate Fernandinho is delighted with Jesus' impact but has warned that the teenager cannot be expected to replicate his form for the rest of the season.

"He has been a professional footballer for just two years, so he is starting very, very, very young," Fernandinho told reporters.

"We were happy for his incredible performances for the national team and for his club, where he won a few titles, and he has come here and started to score goals. I hope he can keep that level at least until the end of the season.

"As a young player you can sometimes drop your level. He can play amazing, but he is good because his mentality is good, on the same level all the time -- he is stable.

"We can help him stay at this level until the end of the season, and if he does everyone will be happy. If he scores more goals for us, I'll be the first to be happy."

Fernandinho also played in the win over Swansea -- his first start since being handed a red card in the 2-1 win over Burnley on Jan. 2.

But he could get back into the team by playing in an unfamiliar right-back role although he said he is happy to play wherever manager Pep Guardiola wants him to.

"I am comfortable there. I spoke to Pep last week and he told me he wanted me to play in that position," he added.

"We tried it, and we will see what his analysis is after the game, whether he liked it or not.

"I tried to play as he asked me to play. We were better in the first half as we had the ball and didn't concede any counter-attacks."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

