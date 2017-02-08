Yaya Toure: Manchester City 'have to be careful' with Gabriel Jesus

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Claudio Bravo

Man City's problem with Bravo

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero was 'stupid' for forcing Atletico exit

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Your club's best and worst buys ever

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read

Is Aguero's time at Man City over?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jose Mourinho

Trending: Mou takes swipe at Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list

International
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero can handle competition - Zabaleta

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero's benching: Inspiration or the end?

Manchester City David Mooney
Read
Can Claudio Bravo and Manchester City make the necessary adjustments to solve their defensive problems?

Bravo has a competitive mind - Caballero

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Jesus and Lukaku shine, Liverpool woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Aguero's future at Man City

ESPN FC TV
Read

City won't sell Aguero this summer - source

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Lukaku, Jesus in Team of the Weekend

Premier League Michael Wade
Read

Guardiola: Gabriel Jesus has fighting spirit

English Premier League
Read

Clement: Not a foul on Kolarov

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola: Aguero is still important

English Premier League
Read
Martin Olsson

Foul that led to winner upsets Swans' Clement

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Yaya Toure: Manchester City 'have to be careful' with Gabriel Jesus

Craig Burley evaluates this week's player power rankings, with Romelu Lukaku's 4-goal day earning top spot.
Pep Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus' mentality after his brace led Manchester City to victory against Swansea.
Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero is still one of Man City's key players despite not featuring regularly recently.
Pep Guardiola was delighted with the win, but wishes Man City put the game away earlier.

Yaya Toure has been hugely impressed by Gabriel Jesus but says Manchester City must not get carried away by his spectacular impact.

Gabriel Jesus, 19, has scored three times in his two Premier League starts since completing a £27 million move from Palmeiras, including a stoppage-time winner in City's 2-1 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

Toure says the Brazil international has shown he has the quality to be a big success in the Premier League but has warned that it is very early days in his City career.

"He is a very good player. He's very quick, sharp and clever," Toure told the club's official website. "We realise we have to be careful, though, and we shouldn't get too excited because he has to be focused.

"What we want to do is just continue to keep going and at the end of the season we can talk about him.

"We have to keep focused because we have important games coming up and we have to be ready for that as well."

Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impact at Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus isn't the only exciting young attacker at the club with Raheem Sterling, 22, and Leroy Sane, 21, making up the forward line for their three successive victories over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and West Ham United and Swansea in the Premier League.

Toure believes it is an exciting future for the club although he said that this season it will be difficult to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are 10 points clear of City at the top.

"We need to have young players because City are always a team who wants to win the league," he added. "The mentality of the club is to try to get new players in and try to do as best as possible.

"When you see [Kevin] De Bruyne, [David] Silva, Jesus, Sane, and Raheem playing well, you realise we have a great squad with some young players.

"We are 10 points behind Chelsea. I think it's tough. The Premier League is very, very tough and all we have to do is just focus on ourselves and keep going.

"If we continue to win I think it'll be a very, very exciting end to the season. Now, with the quality of players we have, we just have to perform well.

"That's the most important thing, to keep winning because the Premier League is so demanding, so tough."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.