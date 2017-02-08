Yaya Toure: Manchester City 'have to be careful' with Gabriel Jesus

Craig Burley evaluates this week's player power rankings, with Romelu Lukaku's 4-goal day earning top spot.

Yaya Toure has been hugely impressed by Gabriel Jesus but says Manchester City must not get carried away by his spectacular impact.

Gabriel Jesus, 19, has scored three times in his two Premier League starts since completing a £27 million move from Palmeiras, including a stoppage-time winner in City's 2-1 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

Toure says the Brazil international has shown he has the quality to be a big success in the Premier League but has warned that it is very early days in his City career.

"He is a very good player. He's very quick, sharp and clever," Toure told the club's official website. "We realise we have to be careful, though, and we shouldn't get too excited because he has to be focused.

"What we want to do is just continue to keep going and at the end of the season we can talk about him.

"We have to keep focused because we have important games coming up and we have to be ready for that as well."

Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impact at Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus isn't the only exciting young attacker at the club with Raheem Sterling, 22, and Leroy Sane, 21, making up the forward line for their three successive victories over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and West Ham United and Swansea in the Premier League.

Toure believes it is an exciting future for the club although he said that this season it will be difficult to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are 10 points clear of City at the top.

"We need to have young players because City are always a team who wants to win the league," he added. "The mentality of the club is to try to get new players in and try to do as best as possible.

"When you see [Kevin] De Bruyne, [David] Silva, Jesus, Sane, and Raheem playing well, you realise we have a great squad with some young players.

"We are 10 points behind Chelsea. I think it's tough. The Premier League is very, very tough and all we have to do is just focus on ourselves and keep going.

"If we continue to win I think it'll be a very, very exciting end to the season. Now, with the quality of players we have, we just have to perform well.

"That's the most important thing, to keep winning because the Premier League is so demanding, so tough."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.