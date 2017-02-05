Sergio Aguero can handle Gabriel Jesus competition - Pablo Zabaleta

Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero is still one of Man City's key players despite not featuring regularly recently.

Pep Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus' mentality after his brace led Manchester City to victory against Swansea.

Gabriel Jesus' late winner was enough for Man City to see off Swansea and move up to third in the table.

MANCHESTER -- Sergio Aguero is used to battling top strikers for a starting place at Manchester City, according to teammate Pablo Zabaleta.

Argentina international Aguero was dropped for a second successive game on Sunday ahead of the 2-1 win over Swansea City with two-goal hero Gabriel Jesus taking his spot.

After the game, Aguero, who has recently signed a contract extension keeping him at City until 2020, said he is happy at the club although he suggested his long-term future could be decided at the end of the season.

And Zabaleta, who has played with him for club and country for the past six years, says he is used to fighting for his place in squads full of quality.

"Football is like this -- especially with the big squads, where you have more than one big player in each position," the defender told reporters.

"And of course, Sergio has been playing for most of the years as first choice. Now we have Gabriel Jesus, who played the last two games and did really well.

"I think it's good to have two players with that quality. I think it's always good to have healthy competition in the team -- you know you have to perform well to keep your place in the team and that's normal for the big squads.

"He's a mature guy. Listen, years ago it was [Carlos] Tevez, [Mario] Balotelli,[Edin] Dzeko and Kun [Aguero]. It's not the first time he's been dropped. We need a strong squad to win titles."

Sergio Aguero has lost his place at Manchester City to Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel, 19, has made a spectacular impact at the Etihad since arriving in January following his £27 million move from Palmeiras.

The Brazil international has scored three times in three games and his 92nd minute goal against Swansea secured the three points that moved City up to third in the Premier League.

Zabaleta has been impressed by how quickly Gabriel has settled in at the Etihad and says manager Pep Guardiola could play him alongside Aguero in the same starting lineup.

"He was so happy [after the game] -- he's having a good moment," Zabaleta added. "It's fantastic when you come to England and you score three goals in three games, two assists. Hopefully he can continue doing this.

"If the manager decides to try to play them both together, they could do that. But we play in a 4-3-3 with one central striker, two wingers wide. That's why probably at the moment one of them needs to play up front on his own.

"I heard Gabriel can play on the left. I've not seen him much in that position to be honest but probably he can play there."

City dominated the first half against Swansea but the Welsh side hit back after the break and were close to pinching a point until Gabriel's late winner.

Zabaleta felt it was a significant moment after City had squandered points with draws at home to Everton, Southampton and Middlesbrough earlier in the season when they were the better side.

"Winning in this way is an extra lift," he said. "We suffered a lot in the game but when you win like that it gives the team huge confidence.

"I thought we played fantastic football in the first half. Second half we dropped intensity, not as good as the first half. But at the end of the day we deserved to win it."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.