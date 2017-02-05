Man City keeper Willy Caballero: Claudio Bravo's behaviour fantastic

Pep Guardiola was delighted with the win, but wishes Man City put the game away earlier.

MANCHESTER -- Claudio Bravo has reacted well to losing his place in the starting lineup, according to his replacement Willy Caballero.

Bravo has endured a difficult time since he joined City in a £17m deal from Barcelona in August, which allowed England No. 1 Joe Hart to leave on loan.

Before being dropped for Wednesday's match with West Ham United, the Chile international had conceded 16 of 24 shots on target -- the worse statistic of any keeper in the Premier League.

Bravo was again missing for Sunday's 2-1 victory over Swansea City but Caballero said he has taken the decision well and is fighting to get his spot back.

"It's not an easy week for him but his behaviour is fantastic," Caballero said. "He supports me and we are working really hard and he has a competitive mind so he's doing very well.

"[Guardiola] told me before the West Ham game that I was going to play. I accepted it immediately, I loved it immediately and I tried to do my best during the game.

"[Against Swansea] I had another opportunity so I try to be positive and concentrated on every single ball. But it was a decision and I try to be working really hard for the rest of the week but he always makes the decision for the team."

Caballero, who has played all of City's domestic cup games since moving from Malaga in July 2014, says he has not discussed with Guardiola how long his run in the team will last.

"I feel great, I try to enjoy it. The most important thing is that we won the game," he said.

"I was always waiting for the cup but now I am ready for every single game. The boss took a decision and I try to enjoy every single day.

"When we train during the week we receive the same indication. If it's Claudio or me when we train we receive the same information for both so we are ready to play and we don't have a difference with the boss and the rest of the players."

The Argentine added that he has been working on his ball-playing skills but said that Guardiola wants all his players at the back to be comfortable with the ball at their feet.

"I have to improve all the time. I feel that I improved with my feet from the time the boss arrived here," Caballero added.

"Not just me, the centre-backs, the full-backs -- we have to play from the back and do a lot of things with the ball now and for sure we have to improve.

"Claudio is a fantastic player, a fantastic keeper and we have to respect him because he is probably the keeper more titles in his country in the last two years."

