Man City have no desire to sell Sergio Aguero in the summer - source

Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero is still one of Man City's key players despite not featuring regularly recently.

Pep Guardiola hails Gabriel Jesus' mentality after his brace led Manchester City to victory against Swansea.

MANCHESTER -- Manchester City have no intention of selling Sergio Aguero in the summer, a source has told ESPN FC.

The Argentine striker was left on the bench for a second successive Premier League game on Sunday, when City beat Swansea City 2-1 to move third in the table.

Brazil international forward Gabriel Jesus, 19, has started City's last two matches and scored twice against Swansea -- securing victory with a 92nd-minute winner.

Aguero, who signed a contract extension last year which keeps him at the club until 2020, told reporters after the game that he was happy at City. However, he said his future could be decided in three months adding "the club will decide if I have a place here or not."

But a source says the club have no desire to sell Aguero and that he remains a firm part of City's plans for the future.

Sergio Aguero sat and watched as Gabriel Jesus scored both Man City goal son Sunday.

Pep Guardiola also said the 28-year-old remains a crucial player despite the spectacular emergence of Gabriel.

"Sergio remains one of the most important players in our squad and what we have to do in the next period, Sergio will be so, so important," he told a news conference.

Aguero, who is City's top scorer this season with 18 goals, was left out of the starting lineup for the 4-0 win at West Ham United on Wednesday, leading to speculation that European clubs could make a move for him in the summer.

Spanish giants Real Madrid as well as Atletico Madrid and Italian club Inter Milan are among the clubs who are rumoured to be interested in making a move for Aguero at the end of the season.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.