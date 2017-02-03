Pep Guardiola 'delighted' Gabriel Jesus chose to join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was delighted with the win, but wishes Man City put the game away earlier.

Gabriel Jesus' late winner was enough for Man City to see off Swansea and move up to third in the table.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola is surprised by how quickly Gabriel Jesus has settled at Manchester City after he scored twice in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

The 19-year-old Brazilian striker, who moved to City in January following a £27 million deal with Palmeiras, scored a 92nd minute winner after he opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

He already has three goals from his two starts in the Premier League but Guardiola said he contributed more than just the two strikes that helped City move up to third in the table.

"We are so delighted because most of the big important clubs in Europe want him and he decided to come here. It's a big sign for him and us," the City boss told a news conference.

"We expect the best because he is a striker for Brazil and it is not easy to play for the Brazil national team. You suddenly arrive and you have to play immediately. [After just] eight minutes against Tottenham you think 'wow, he creates for himself.'

"I think he is angry and has desire and shows so many good things. And we're so happy for that because we need him.

"The last two or three years he never had a break. I say 'take your time come back when you are ready' but he is 19-years-old, Brazilian, physically strong, he needs few training sessions to be ready.

"Now we have to protect him but everybody is a bit surprised by his level.

"He made again a lot of things, without the ball, with the ball. We can use him as a third man and give an assist with David [Silva] and Kevin [De Bruyne], especially in the second half.

"He is a guy in the box with an instinct to score goals. When he played with Sergio [Aguero] they both played really well.

"He is a guy who runs for 90 minutes and the long balls he is a fighter -- he can win against taller, central defenders. He is 19-years-old so that's why we are delighted about what he has done until now."

Gabriel Jesus has made a flying start to life in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero was again left on the bench for City but Guardiola insisted he will get his chance over the next few weeks with games also coming up in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Both players finished the game, with Aguero coming on in the 83rd minute shortly after Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser and Guardiola said the two attackers are able to play together.

"It must not be easy, I understand that," he added. "Sergio remains one of the most important players in our squad and what we have to do in the next period, Sergio will be so, so important.

"He is going to play a lot of games, he is going to play with Gabriel and without Gabriel. But today I decide to continue with these three guys [Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling] because they play good in the last games -- especially in Crystal Palace and today and West Ham so I decided to continue with those three guys up front."

Asked about Aguero's reaction to not starting, Guardiola added: "Perfect, it was perfect. Don't worry about that. Of course he wants to play."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.