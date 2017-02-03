Sergio Aguero says Man City future could be decided at end of season

A last minute goal from new signing Gabriel Jesus enough to earn City the points.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with the win, but wishes Man City put the game away earlier.

MANCHESTER -- Sergio Aguero says he is happy at Manchester City but says his future could be decided at the end of the season.

The Argentine was again left on the bench for City's 2-1 victory over Swansea City -- with 19-year-old forward Gabriel Jesus preferred for the second successive Premier League game.

Gabriel has made a spectacular impact since moving to the Etihad in January and scored both goals in the win that moved City up to third in the Premier League.

Manchester City Manchester City Swansea City Swansea City 2 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

With the Brazilian becoming the first choice for Pep Guardiola's side in the last two games, speculation has grown over Aguero's future at the club but he told reporters that he is ready to fight for his place.

"Sometimes this happens, when you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity," Aguero said. "I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we'll see what happens with my future."

Asked if he was thinking of leaving, Aguero added: "No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we'll see what the club wants to do with me.

"In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club.

Sergio Aguero watched from the bench as his replacement, Gabriel Jesus, scored two goals in Man City's 2-1 win.

"In these last three months [of the season] that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not.

"I want to stay, of course."

Aguero was finally introduced in the 83rd minute shortly after Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser for the Welsh club.

Gabriel grabbed a 92nd minute winner and Aguero says he has been impressed by the Brazilian teenager and he can help him improve his own game.

"I was happy, obviously I was waiting to go on and fortunately we scored and won," Aguero added.

"He's a great player, he's a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club.

"At the moment I have to watch what he does, to learn, it could be a little bit. I am how I am. I have spent a lot of years in Europe playing the same way."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.