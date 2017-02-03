Sergio Aguero says Man City future could be decided at end of season

Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 14/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Pep 'delighted' Gabriel Jesus joined City

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City

English Premier League
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero: I want to stay at Manchester City

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Gabriel Jesus 9/10 for saving City

Manchester City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read

Jesus delighted after double sinks Swans

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Man City 'do it the hard way' vs. Swans

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Gabriel Jesus plays beyond his age

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Jesus playing beyond his age

English Premier League
Read

Jesus vindicates Pep's Aguero snub

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

WATCH: Gabriel Jesus the hero in City win

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
Swansea CitySwansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Aguero and Bravo benched, G. Jesus starts

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Chelsea planning £75m Aguero move

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Manchester City

Pep's phone call sold Gabriel Jesus on City

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?

English Premier League
Read

Home form has cost Man City - Guardiola

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Guardiola has City in ominous form

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Aguero to Real Madrid?

International
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Sergio Aguero says Man City future could be decided at end of season

A last minute goal from new signing Gabriel Jesus enough to earn City the points.
Pep Guardiola was delighted with the win, but wishes Man City put the game away earlier.

MANCHESTER -- Sergio Aguero says he is happy at Manchester City but says his future could be decided at the end of the season.

The Argentine was again left on the bench for City's 2-1 victory over Swansea City -- with 19-year-old forward Gabriel Jesus preferred for the second successive Premier League game.

Gabriel has made a spectacular impact since moving to the Etihad in January and scored both goals in the win that moved City up to third in the Premier League.

Manchester CityManchester City
Swansea CitySwansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

With the Brazilian becoming the first choice for Pep Guardiola's side in the last two games, speculation has grown over Aguero's future at the club but he told reporters that he is ready to fight for his place.

"Sometimes this happens, when you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity," Aguero said. "I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we'll see what happens with my future." 

Asked if he was thinking of leaving, Aguero added: "No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we'll see what the club wants to do with me.

"In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club.

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero watched from the bench as his replacement, Gabriel Jesus, scored two goals in Man City's 2-1 win.

"In these last three months [of the season] that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not.

"I want to stay, of course."

Aguero was finally introduced in the 83rd minute shortly after Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser for the Welsh club.

Gabriel grabbed a 92nd minute winner and Aguero says he has been impressed by the Brazilian teenager and he can help him improve his own game.

"I was happy, obviously I was waiting to go on and fortunately we scored and won," Aguero added.

"He's a great player, he's a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club.

"At the moment I have to watch what he does, to learn, it could be a little bit. I am how I am. I have spent a lot of years in Europe playing the same way."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.