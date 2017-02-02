Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo on Man City bench, Gabriel Jesus starts

Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
1
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 1/22  Draw: 11/1  Away: 66/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 14/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Aguero and Bravo benched, G. Jesus starts

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Chelsea planning £75m Aguero move

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Manchester City

Pep's phone call sold Gabriel Jesus on City

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?

English Premier League
Read

Home form has cost Man City - Guardiola

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 1/22  Draw: 11/1  Away: 66/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights

Guardiola has City in ominous form

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Aguero to Real Madrid?

International
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read

Is Aguero's place at City under threat?

English Premier League
Read
Claudio Bravo

Guardiola: Bravo can handle being dropped

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

City need Aguero and Gabriel Jesus - Pep

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Guardiola highlights Aguero importance

English Premier League
Read

West Ham boss Bilic denies Hart rumours

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Wenger eyes next Henry

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Aguero 'very, very happy' at City - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Demanding Pep 'very difficult' to please - Yaya

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career

ESPN FC TV
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo on Man City bench, Gabriel Jesus starts

Sergio Aguero may be falling out of favour at Man City, but should Gabriel Jesus feature over the Argentine?
With Swansea City now above the bottom three, Paul Clement says his side can survive if they keep improving.
Sergio Aguero's brace paved the way for a 3-1 win for Manchester City over Swansea.
Pep Guardiola applauds Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian teenager scored his first Premier League goal.

Gabriel Jesus has been selected to start Manchester City's Premier League game against Swansea City, with Sergio Aguero again named on the bench.

Claudio Bravo and Vincent Kompany join Aguero among the substitutes with Willy Caballero retaining his place in goal.

City manager Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the team that beat West Ham United 4-0 on Wednesday, with Gael Clichy and Fernandinho returning to the XI in place of Bacary Sagna and Nicolas Otamendi.

Guardiola spoke in the week about how Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane were City's future and that has led to speculation that Aguero could be allowed to leave.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.