Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo on Man City bench, Gabriel Jesus starts
Gabriel Jesus has been selected to start Manchester City's Premier League game against Swansea City, with Sergio Aguero again named on the bench.
Claudio Bravo and Vincent Kompany join Aguero among the substitutes with Willy Caballero retaining his place in goal.
City manager Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the team that beat West Ham United 4-0 on Wednesday, with Gael Clichy and Fernandinho returning to the XI in place of Bacary Sagna and Nicolas Otamendi.
Guardiola spoke in the week about how Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane were City's future and that has led to speculation that Aguero could be allowed to leave.
