Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Morelia
América
0
1
LIVE 81'
View Full Table »

1:30 PM UTC
By ESPN staff
Gabriel Jesus says a phone call from Pep Guardiola sold him on Man City

Pep Guardiola applauds Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian teenager scored his first Premier League goal.
Sergio Aguero may be falling out of favour at Man City, but should Gabriel Jesus feature over the Argentine?

Gabriel Jesus says a telephone call from Pep Guardiola himself convinced him to sign with Manchester City.

The Brazilian forward has quickly shown his potential since completing his move from Palmeiras in January.

But with the top clubs in the world eager to secure the services of the 19-year-old, Jesus said Guardiola's personal touch made the difference.

"When I took the decision to join City, Pep Guardiola's call was very important," Jesus told Man City's website. "He called me, spoke to me about the project and explained that I was going to be an important part of it.

"I felt very happy. The prestige of Manchester City's shirt is also very important. I have always watched and followed the Premier League so those factors made me take the decision to come here.

"He showed his interest in having me here -- that I was going to come here to help; that he was counting on me. I was very happy and that was when I decided to join Manchester City."

Jesus also said his affinity for his manager has also been helped because they share an equal love of the sport.

"He's crazy about football, like me," Jesus said. "Twenty-four hours a day! When I'm not training or playing, I'm watching football or watching something football related on my phone, or about our next rival.

"We have that thing in common. I play football video games too. He's a good guy. For the short time I've been here I've realised he's a really good guy. He deserves everything he has won in his career."

Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has already impressed in the few games he has played in the Premier League.

Jesus may still be a teenager in a foreign land, but he said adapting to his new surroundings has been surprisingly easy.

"I have to say it's going much better than I expected," he said. "When I spoke to some players that had already played in the Premier League, they said it was going to be very difficult but I put in my head that by working hard, you can achieve your goals.

"That's what I did and what I always do. I came, I worked hard every day and tried to make my day matter. That makes me really happy. I am a bit surprised about my beginning here, but for the work I have done that's what I expected."

Guardiola said Jesus' innate physicality has allowed him to take fit into the style of the Premier League so quickly.

"Always when you buy a player you are expecting the best, that they are going to adapt quick, but we never know until he starts to play," Guardiola told English newspapers ahead of Sunday's game against Swansea.

"We cannot forget it is just three games -- two games and eight minutes -- but we knew that he was physically strong and is a fighter.

"He is 19. The Brazilian guys are physical. All the people talk about his technical skills but I played with many Brazilian players in Barcelona, managed Brazilian players; the biggest quality is how strong they are.

"Fernando and Fernandinho are a good example of that. Their bodies are, in that case, amazing. We didn't have doubts about his physically approach.

"Before we signed we saw him many, many times. He is a striker for the national team for Brazil. To be that is not quite simple. Many, many Brazilian huge players are not playing. He is playing and that means a lot."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

