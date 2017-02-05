Pep Guardiola: Home form has cost Manchester City this season

Sergio Aguero may be falling out of favour at Man City, but should Gabriel Jesus feature over the Argentine?

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola believes that dropping points at home has cost Manchester City in the title race.

City have taken 22 points from their 11 games at home -- fewer than the four sides above them in the Premier League table ahead of Swansea City's visit to the Etihad on Sunday.

They failed to win any of their four league games between October and the start of December and also dropped crucial points from winning positions against rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola is happy with his side's away form, which is second only to top-of-the-table Chelsea, and says they need to become more consistent at home to mount a title challenge.

"If you are not able to make victories in a row in the Premier League you will not be able to fight until the end," he told a news conference. "We need that. We start good, we make two or three games and after we see.

"We won more points away than home so that means a lot when our home [form] will be stronger because we drop a lot, especially the period with Everton and Middlesbrough and we were unlucky in two important games against Chelsea and Tottenham.

"With those points, we would be there. We were stable and we compete really well in many stadiums."

Pep Guardiola says Chelsea must be more consistent at home if they want to be title contenders.

Guardiola refused to comment on the significance of missing out on a top-four Champions League place.

City are currently in fifth, but will move back into the top-four with a victory over Swansea, who they have already beaten twice in the Premier League and EFL Cup this season.

"It's possible that we won't qualify, today we are not in the Champions League," he added.

"We are going to see at the end of the season and after you will see my impression. Let us fight until the end. Let me try at least that. Fight."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent.