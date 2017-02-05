Pep Guardiola: Home form has cost Manchester City this season

Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Home form has cost Man City - Guardiola

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
Swansea CitySwansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Guardiola has City in ominous form

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Aguero to Real Madrid?

International
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read

Is Aguero's place at City under threat?

English Premier League
Read
Claudio Bravo

Guardiola: Bravo can handle being dropped

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

City need Aguero and Gabriel Jesus - Pep

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Guardiola highlights Aguero importance

English Premier League
Read

West Ham boss Bilic denies Hart rumours

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Wenger eyes next Henry

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Aguero 'very, very happy' at City - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Demanding Pep 'very difficult' to please - Yaya

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career

ESPN FC TV
Read
Sergio Aguero

Real eye Aguero move; West Ham in for Hart

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Clement confident Swansea can survive

English Premier League
Read

FA rejects Sagna's appeal of £40,000 fine

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Last Time They Met: Swansea 1-3 Man City

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Pep Guardiola: Home form has cost Manchester City this season

Sergio Aguero may be falling out of favour at Man City, but should Gabriel Jesus feature over the Argentine?
The FC crew delve into Sergio Aguero's standing with Pep Guardiola and question if his time at Man City is coming to an end.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola believes that dropping points at home has cost Manchester City in the title race.

City have taken 22 points from their 11 games at home -- fewer than the four sides above them in the Premier League table ahead of Swansea City's visit to the Etihad on Sunday.

They failed to win any of their four league games between October and the start of December and also dropped crucial points from winning positions against rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola is happy with his side's away form, which is second only to top-of-the-table Chelsea, and says they need to become more consistent at home to mount a title challenge.

Manchester CityManchester City
Swansea CitySwansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"If you are not able to make victories in a row in the Premier League you will not be able to fight until the end," he told a news conference. "We need that. We start good, we make two or three games and after we see.

"We won more points away than home so that means a lot when our home [form] will be stronger because we drop a lot, especially the period with Everton and Middlesbrough and we were unlucky in two important games against Chelsea and Tottenham.

"With those points, we would be there. We were stable and we compete really well in many stadiums."

Pep Guardiola says Chelsea must be more consistent at home if they want to be title contenders.

Guardiola refused to comment on the significance of missing out on a top-four Champions League place.

City are currently in fifth, but will move back into the top-four with a victory over Swansea, who they have already beaten twice in the Premier League and EFL Cup this season.

"It's possible that we won't qualify, today we are not in the Champions League," he added.

"We are going to see at the end of the season and after you will see my impression. Let us fight until the end. Let me try at least that. Fight."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.