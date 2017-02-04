Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Pep Guardiola: Man City have need for both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus

Sergio Aguero may be falling out of favour at Man City, but should Gabriel Jesus feature over the Argentine?
Pep Guardiola has emphasized the key role that Sergio Aguero has to play in his squad, alongside comments on Claudio Bravo.
Pep Guardiola applauds Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian teenager scored his first Premier League goal.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola says the biggest clubs in Europe have a choice of strikers, which is why he needs both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero, who has 18 goals from 25 appearances for City this season, was a substitute for the 4-0 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

But Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City's clash with Swansea that Aguero's time from City is far from over and insists he remains a big part of his plans.

"There is no doubt about the quality of Sergio," the former Barcelona manager said. "I can say how happy I am with what he did -- except the seven games when he was banned.

Manchester CityManchester City
Swansea CitySwansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
"The big clubs in Europe always have a lot of strikers -- and there has been at this club too -- [Mario] Balotelli, [Carlos] Tevez, Sergio, [Edin] Dzeko all together. In the big clubs, you see at Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus -- at Madrid, [Alvaro] Morata doesn't play. Big clubs need a lot of strikers and we do.

"Sergio remains the most -- or one of the most -- important players in our squad. Without him it will not be possible.

"He's played all the games except one in Barcelona for a tactical decision and one when he'd come back from Argentina. The other games when he was not banned he always played -- and played good."

Guardiola has also been impressed by Jesus, 19, since completing his £27 million move from Palmeiras. The Brazil international has adapted quickly to life in the Premier League, scoring his first goal in the win over West Ham and assisting Kevin de Bruyne's opener.

The City boss revealed he is also having English lessons so he can communicate with his teammates better.

"He's 19 years old but he's settled quickly," Guardiola said. "He speaks enough English words to understand us. He's taking lessons every single day -- that means a lot for us.

Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus is adjusting well to life in England, Pep Guardiola says.

"We want him to settle in the right way as quickly as possible. In the three games he's played he's shown a lot in terms of desire, helped us with high-pressing intensity, his movements in the box.

"Even when he comes in the middle to play, he has the ability to share the ball with his teammates so we are happy with him."

Guardiola hasn't made a decision on his starting lineup for the game against Swansea at the Etihad but insists Aguero and Jesus can play together.

"In Brazil, Gabriel played on the left side, he likes to play on the left, with the movement in the diagonals, like he was doing in the last games," he added.

"Both can play together because Gabriel is not just one in behind, he is good in the box, he is a fighter.

"His [tracking] backwards is really good, that is why he can help us a lot. I love the players who make backwards and help the team and show me that desire to keep the ball, to attack again. I love that."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

