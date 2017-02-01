Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Meeting Guardiola's demands 'very difficult' in Premier League - Toure

Pep Guardiola hailed Man City's attacking prowess in a 3-0 win, but was just as happy for the defence to not concede a goal.

Playing for Pep Guardiola is made more difficult by his insistence on winning with style, says Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

Guardiola was wildly successful at previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich by building sides that not only won but entertained, favouring a possession-heavy attacking style of play.

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester CityManchester City
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

And Toure, who scored from the penalty spot in City's 4-0 thrashing at West Ham on Wednesday, said his manager's demands are difficult to fulfill given the physical nature of the Premier League.

"The manager not only wants to win he wants to win in style. And that is very difficult in the Premier League," Toure told The Mirror. "All the time we have to be able to play as well -- or you'll be in trouble.

"All this week we have been working well. We have to perform. To be honest you have to understand when players have the desire to play and to improve the message from the manager to all the players all the time is do what you want.

Pep Guardiola demands that his teams play well, not only win, says Yaya Toure.

Manchester City are fifth place in the Prem, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea who drew at Liverpool on Tuesday night. However Toure insists City are focused on themselves and not catching the Stamford Bridge side.

"It's quite difficult for us, Chelsea have been playing one game a week and we are fighting in a lot of competitions so it is quite hard.

"You see the solidity of Chelsea. A win at Liverpool would have made it very difficult for us but they didn't lose. But we are not thinking about Chelsea we are thinking about us to be honest. Just get the job done and keep it going and perform like we did well."

