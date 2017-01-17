Yaya Toure: Manchester City need to bounce back quickly after Everton loss

Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester City's flaws following their four-goal defeat at Everton.

LIVERPOOL -- Yaya Toure says Manchester City must forget about their 4-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday as quickly as possible to get their season back on track.

City are 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and have dropped out of the top four following the loss at Goodison Park.

They host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and Toure insists his side must focus on the positives from their performance at Goodison Park.

"We have to keep going. It is a difficult situation but what we have to do is work hard and try to bounce back on Saturday," he told reporters.

"It can happen. When you see all the game I don't think we played badly. When you look at the result -- 4-0 -- it means we played badly, but we didn't play so badly. We were unlucky from my point of view. But it is football.

"Everybody has his opinion on why we lost and on those kind of goals, everybody is going say, 'This guy this or that,' but at the moment we have to be all together. The league is still long. We have to try to do the business on Saturday and then we are coming back again."

City trailed to a Romelu Lukaku goal at half-time and conceded three more in the second half as they fell to their worst defeat in the Premier League since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan bought the club in 2008.

It was also the worse domestic result for Pep Guardiola in his eight-and-a-half years as a manager, but Toure insists City were short of luck rather than lacking in fighting spirit.

"I don't think we lack spirit. The guys were there -- sometimes football is unfair," he added. "For me, it was just unlucky. All the bounces of the ball, the crosses just not finished, the defence not being so strong, the midfield not being so strong. I think it was a consequence of bad luck, what came. We have to try to be positive for the next game and look forward."

Guardiola effectively ruled his side out of the title race after the game, but Toure insists that Chelsea can still be caught.

"I think in the Premier League everything is possible. In football you have to be positive," he said. "I am a positive guy. I know it is tough sometimes but you have to accept that and continue to work hard, and we will have the chance. We just have to win a couple of games and everything will come back again."

