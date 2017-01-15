Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City's title challenge is over

Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 14/5  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Macintosh: City just not "good enough"

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read
John Stones leaves the pitch after Manchester City's heavy loss to Everton.

Stones struggles in Goodison return

Man City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read

Guardiola: We just have to work harder

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola suggests City are out of title race

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Title hopes dangle on a string for Man City

English Premier League
Read

Macintosh: Everton thrash awful Man City

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Guardiola's worst defeats as a manager

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Everton 4-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lookman scores on debut

Premier League Highlights
Read
EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Did Sterling deserve a red?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Davies' sucker-punch finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mirallas doubles Everton's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Guardiola: Toure a massive personality

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Sterling's powerful strike just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lukaku puts Everton in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Robles fends off Silva

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Sterling deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Schneiderlin on Everton bench vs. City

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City's title challenge is over

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.
Paul Mariner says Man City's crushing 4-0 defeat to Everton most likely sees them out of the title race.
Following his worst league defeat, Pep Guardiola says Man City need to work harder with their Spurs clash looming.

LIVERPOOL -- Pep Guardiola has effectively ruled Manchester City out of the Premier League title race following their 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

The City boss suffered the biggest ever league defeat of his career to leave his side 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in fifth place.

Guardiola believes it will be too tough to overtake Antonio Conte's side and says trying to catch second-placed Tottenham Hotspur -- next week's opponents -- is a more realistic target.

EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Asked if City's title challenge was over, Guardiola told a news conference: "By the first one? Yeah. Ten points is a lot of points. The second one [Tottenham] is three points. We have to see.

"I spoke to my players the last three weeks or a month, forget about the table. Focus on the next game and try to do our best to win the games and after that at the end of the season we are going to evaluate how our level and performance was -- how was the coach, how was the players and after we are going to decide."

Guardiola felt that City were the better side in the first half on Sunday until Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with Everton's first shot of the game in the 34th minute.

Kevin Mirallas doubled the Toffees' lead shortly after the restart before late goals from Tom Davies and debutant Ademola Lookman made it an emphatic score line.

"In the first half we were exceptional in my point of view. We created enough chances to score," Guardiola said. "It has happened a lot of times. The opponent scores the first time and scores when we miss a lot. The second half they arrived a second time and scored a second goal.

"It's tough mentally for everybody but especially for the players. I know how difficult it is to try to play in that way, to have eight or nine players there and for the counterattack for the strikers.

Pep Guardiola had a bad day at Goodison Park.

"We try to create chances and we have created lots of chances -- except maybe Crystal Palace or Burnley -- and the opponents create few but we are not good in the boxes and that is why that is the situation today. You go more with the heart and not with the head and you are hit on the counter."

But Guardiola insisted he will not change his game plan and will continue with his tactics of trying to keep the ball -- with City having 71 percent possession at Goodison Park.

"I'm so happy in Manchester. Of course, I prefer to win than to lose but I'm so happy," he added. "The way I will try to do it until my last day is the best way possible to achieve what I think is the best way to play.

"When you win at Crystal Palace and Burnley of course you are so happy but we are not going to get too far [playing] in that way. We were not able to make three or four passes in a row. We were absolutely lucky in those games.

"When you see the games against West Ham and even today we had the control of the game. And when you have control of the game you need to create more."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.