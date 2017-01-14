Guardiola's worst defeats as a manager after Man City's 4-0 loss at Everton

Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 11/5  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 14/5  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
1
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Title hopes dangle on a string for Man City

English Premier League
Read

Macintosh: City struggle at Everton

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Pep Guardiola's worst defeats as a manager

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
4 Liverpool 13 5 2 44
5 Man City 13 3 5 42
6 Man Utd 11 6 3 39
View Full Table »

Everton 4-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lookman scores on debut

Premier League Highlights
Read
EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Did Sterling deserve a red?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Davies' sucker-punch finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mirallas doubles Everton's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Guardiola: Toure a massive personality

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Sterling's powerful strike just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lukaku puts Everton in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Robles fends off Silva

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Sterling deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Schneiderlin on Everton bench vs. City

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola: Stones strong enough to cope

English Premier League
Read

Toure to be added to City's UCL squad

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Prem may have surprised Pep - Koeman

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
There were few highlights from Manchester City in Wednesday's Capital One Cup semifinal loss to Everton.

Man City fans nervous over Everton trip

Manchester City David Mooney
Read
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Guardiola's worst defeats as a manager after Man City's 4-0 loss at Everton

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Manchester City's 4-0 loss at Everton on Sunday was Pep Guardiola's biggest defeat in domestic league action in a managerial career which has also seen him boss Barcelona and Bayern Munich with distinction and success.

Here, PA Sport looks at some of Guardiola's biggest losses as a manager.

EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Bayern Munich 0-3 Borussia Dortmund -- Bundesliga; April 12, 2014

Bayern, already champions, suffered successive losses in the Bundesliga for the first time in two and a half years, since Nov. 2011. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marco Reus and Jonas Hofmann scored for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid -- Champions League semifinal second leg; April 29, 2014

Sergio Ramos scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo added another as Real raced to a 3-0 half-time lead. Ronaldo scored a fourth late on to complete a 5-0 aggregate triumph for Guardiola's once familiar adversaries. It is a loss Guardiola has described as the worst of his career.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were readily defeated 4-0 by Everton on Sunday.

Wolfsburg 4-1 Bayern Munich -- Bundesliga; Jan. 30, 2015

Bas Dost and Kevin De Bruyne each scored twice as Bayern suffered a first meaningful loss in more than two years. Guardiola's side were poor on the resumption following a six-week winter break. It didn't stop Bayern from winning the title before Guardiola left for Manchester.

Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City -- Champions League; Oct. 19, 2016

It was the sort of drubbing Guardiola's Barca used to inflict on others, but this time the former midfielder was on the other end. Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and Neymar added a fourth, while Claudio Bravo was sent off against his former club.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.