Guardiola's worst defeats as a manager after Man City's 4-0 loss at Everton

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Manchester City's 4-0 loss at Everton on Sunday was Pep Guardiola's biggest defeat in domestic league action in a managerial career which has also seen him boss Barcelona and Bayern Munich with distinction and success.

Here, PA Sport looks at some of Guardiola's biggest losses as a manager.

Bayern Munich 0-3 Borussia Dortmund -- Bundesliga; April 12, 2014

Bayern, already champions, suffered successive losses in the Bundesliga for the first time in two and a half years, since Nov. 2011. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marco Reus and Jonas Hofmann scored for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid -- Champions League semifinal second leg; April 29, 2014

Sergio Ramos scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo added another as Real raced to a 3-0 half-time lead. Ronaldo scored a fourth late on to complete a 5-0 aggregate triumph for Guardiola's once familiar adversaries. It is a loss Guardiola has described as the worst of his career.

Wolfsburg 4-1 Bayern Munich -- Bundesliga; Jan. 30, 2015

Bas Dost and Kevin De Bruyne each scored twice as Bayern suffered a first meaningful loss in more than two years. Guardiola's side were poor on the resumption following a six-week winter break. It didn't stop Bayern from winning the title before Guardiola left for Manchester.

Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City -- Champions League; Oct. 19, 2016

It was the sort of drubbing Guardiola's Barca used to inflict on others, but this time the former midfielder was on the other end. Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and Neymar added a fourth, while Claudio Bravo was sent off against his former club.