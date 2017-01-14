Gabriel Jesus not eligible to make Manchester City debut vs. Everton

Gabriel Jesus will have to wait to make his Manchester City bow.

Gabriel Jesus's registration will not be completed in time for Manchester City's game with Everton on Sunday.

City signed the 19-year-old in a reported £27 million deal from Palmeiras in the summer but he remained on loan with the Sao Paulo club -- helping them to the Brazilian title in November.

Asked about Jesus ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton, Pep Guardiola told a news conference: "He cannot play [because of] papers. When Palmeiras and the FA solve the problems he will be able to play."

Sources have told ESPNFC that the club remain relaxed about the situation and say the required paperwork is almost complete.

Jesus arrived in Manchester on Jan. 3 and has trained with the first team squad as he works his way back to full fitness.

Guardiola said he did not expect the player to take much time to be ready with his last competitive game on Nov. 27 -- the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense that saw Palmeiras win a record ninth Brazil championship.

The Spaniard told a news conference before the FA Cup third round tie with West Ham United last week: "He was three weeks-one month off on holidays but he played two friendly games. He rested, he needed that.

"He has made two training sessions -- this afternoon he will make his first training session with the team.

"We are delighted he is here and what we are looking for is for him to settle as soon as possible, to try to help him to be happy here and to have a good connection with his teammates."

