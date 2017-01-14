Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Paula Radcliffe: Footballers treated differently over anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been charged in relation to the FA's rules on anti-doping.

Three-time London Marathon and New York marathon winner Paula Radcliffe has told The Times that footballers should take more responsibility for 'whereabouts' regulations for which Manchester City have been charged.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times, but City face a Football Association fine after "they failed to ensure that their 'club whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Radcliffe believes footballers "have the time and ability" to take it upon themselves and that would help raise understanding of the importance of the rule.

"There are huge differences in the seriousness with which sports take 'whereabouts,'" Radcliffe said. "It would be better to fall on the individual. In terms of fairness to the players this is not the best system. 'Whereabouts' puts a little extra onus on athletes, but footballers are paid a lot of money and have the time and ability to do it.

"It's a case of trusting them to take responsibility on their own shoulders. It would restore credibility within football."

Explaining the difficulty of ensuring accountability, Radcliffe added: "It can be hard. When I had my kids I had to supply details of the hospital, but I had no idea when I was going to go in, and when you go into labour, updating your 'whereabouts' is not the first thing you think about."

Speaking to The Guardian, Richard Ings, who chaired the Australian Anti-Doping Agency between 2006 and 2010, said team players "are treated much more leniently than professional individual sport athletes" and pointed to "gross inconsistency" as a major problem.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

