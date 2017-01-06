Previous
Udinese
Internazionale
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cardiff City
Fulham
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Game Details

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City's poor form is 'my responsibility'

Pep Guardiola revels in Man City's win over West Ham, saying he feels lucky to manage in the FA Cup.
Slaven Bilic says West Ham made a critical mistake after Man City's first goal, leading to a 3-0 deficit at halftime.
Sid Lowe and Raf Honigstein see Pep Guardiola as a bit more on edge at Man City than he was at Barca and Bayern.
The FC crew examine the reasons Pep Guardiola may be struggling to adapt in the Premier League..

Pep Guardiola has taken responsibility for Manchester City's struggles this season and asked for patience as he tries to adapt his ideas to English football.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said he has had to change his way of thinking to include smaller pitches and aggressive opponents. But he is hopeful that having made those mistakes he can learn from them.

"Sometimes I have an idea: three at the back or play a player like this. And sometimes it didn't work and when that happens it is always the manager and I never complain to the players," he said after the 5-0 FA Cup third round win against West Ham on Friday.

"Because when I see them training, how they suffer and what they did in the last game against Burnley after 65, 70 minutes with 10 against 11, two days later after Anfield. They want to do that.

"You have to look at yourself and see what [you] have to do to help them find each other and play to each other more fluently, not all the time with [aggression] and all these kind of things. That is my job. I have to help them. And I tell them. And most of the times we were not good, it was my responsibility."

City suffered a slump in form that saw them fall adrift of Chelsea in the Premier League title race, but have recovered recently with five wins from their last six games in all competitions.

He added: "It's the only way. We made in the first part of the season some really, really good games and good performances. But the moment we felt mistakes, especially in defence -- own goal in [the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham at] White Hart Lane, our miss [3-3 Champions League draw] at Celtic in Glasgow -- we lost a little bit our confidence to play.

"And at times my ideas were not good, because I'm still in the process to know the players, to know what is the best position, the best way to play, to adapt to them. But through the control of the game, through the passes, was the beginning and [against West Ham] -- and we have to try.

"It's not always possible because the opponents are playing too and they are so aggressive and it's not easy to do that. But that is what I think we have to try to do, through the passes, through the multi, multi, multi passes, the situation comes along. When that happens you concede few. [But] when the ball is up and down, any team in the Premier League is better than us -- much, much better."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

