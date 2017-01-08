David Silva: Manchester City 'want to win' the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola revels in Man City's win over West Ham, saying he feels lucky to manage in the FA Cup.

Manchester City are taking the FA Cup seriously and are determined to win it, according to midfielder David Silva.

Pep Guardiola's side kicked off the competition in style with an emphatic 5-0 victory away to West Ham United on Friday night.

And while some Premier League managers will take an opportunity to rotate their squad, Guardiola picked a strong line-up for the third round clash.

City are one of six teams battling for the title and top-four Champions League places while they also face a round-of-16 clash with Monaco in the European competition in February.

But Silva, who won the FA Cup in 2011 -- City's first trophy in 35 years, says they want to win it again.

"It was a good game to start the cup. I am happy. I felt good on the pitch, we are excited about the competition and aim to win it," Silva told Spanish radio station Onda Cera.

"We had time to rest but were away from home against a difficult team. We want to win the cup."

City are seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea but Silva insists the title race is still wide open with half the season remaining.

"Any team can beat any team, we have seen that during the first half of the season," he added. "We must battle till the end.

"There are many teams up top in the battle. Whoever does best in the second half of the season will win it."

Meanwhile Silva says he want be following the exodus of leading players heading to the Chinese Super League.

"I have two-and-a-half years on my contract here and I am very happy here. I enjoy it here," he said.

ESPN FC's Madrid correspondent Dermot Corrigan contributed to this report.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.