Pep Guardiola hopes 5-0 rout of West Ham boosts Man City's confidence

Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 5-0 of thrashing West Ham in the FA Cup third round will give his players more self-belief.

Yaya Toure's penalty, an own goal from Havard Nordtveit and further strikes from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones earned City a resounding win at London Stadium.

Boss Guardiola told the BBC: "Finally, we were able to keep the ball more than the last games, where it was almost impossible, so we played much, much better in that sense. We create more chances when that happens and we concede few and of course it helps us a lot.

"Before the penalty we had three or four clear chances and after the second and third goal it was easy for the second half.

"Always it is important to win away, it's not easy in West Ham in the cup.

"Hopefully it can help us to make our players believers that they are good enough to play every game. They have to believe they are able to compete wherever."

Stones capped the rout with his first goal for City since his move from Everton this summer, and the defender called the achievement "a long time coming."

"I should have scored in previous games," he said. It's nice to get one in a special cup."

Guardiola began with a 4-2-3-1 formation against West Ham, and Stones praised his side's efficiency.

"I thought we moved the ball well," he said. "We changed our system and played with a diamond. It worked really well.

"To get a clean sheet was good -- we haven't had too many."

