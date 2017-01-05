Man City's Claudio Bravo being unfairly singled out - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola hopes to resolve misconceptions about his retirement remarks, and assures that he's not leaving anytime soon.

Pep Guardiola confirms that new signing Gabriel Jesus has begun training with the Man City first team.

Pep Guardiola has no doubt goalkeeper Claudio Bravo can establish himself in the Premier League.

The Chilean has had a mixed start at Manchester City since England No. 1 Joe Hart was surprisingly jettisoned by manager Guardiola earlier in the season.

Bravo, signed from Barcelona for £15.4 million to replace Hart in August, was brought in on the basis of his superior footwork but some other areas of his goalkeeping have attracted criticism.

This was further fuelled -- although City claimed there was a foul -- as the 33-year-old missed a cross prior to a Burnley goal at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Guardiola says Bravo does not need other people to tell him how to do his job and is confident he will settle.

Guardiola said: "He's intelligent enough, he has experience enough, he was nominated one of the five best keepers in the world.

"He has experience in Europe, all around the world, in South America, where the intensity of the games is so tough there.

Claudio Bravo is being unfairly singled out for his gaffes, says Pep Guardiola.

"He realised immediately with these sort of balls into the box he had to be careful. He realises himself.

"It's not necessary to read the newspapers or the comments of the coach saying, 'Go there, be careful here, it's quite different.'''

Guardiola claims Bravo is being unfairly singled out when people mention he needs to adapt to the English game. To him it seems other newcomers get an easier ride.

He said: "He has to adapt but all the goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs and strikers do.

"I know people are focused on Claudio but why does Claudio need to adapt and others don't?

"I see many goalkeepers who had the same problems as Claudio with these balls and when they fight for them. It's not only Claudio Bravo in this way.''