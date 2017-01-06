Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Gabriel Jesus must 'play as freely as possible' at Man City - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola confirms that new signing Gabriel Jesus has begun training with the Man City first team.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola says Gabriel Jesus needs time to settle into the Premier League after finally joining up with Manchester City, and has suggested an ideal role for the Brazil international.

The Brazilian forward was set to train with his new teammates for the first time on Thursday after arriving in Manchester earlier this week.

City signed the 19-year-old in a reported £27m deal from Palmeiras in the summer but he remained on loan with the Sao Paulo club -- helping them to the Brazilian title in November.

Gabriel is unlikely to be involved in City's FA Cup clash with West Ham United on Friday and Guardiola says he will not put him under pressure to make an instant impact despite becoming a regular for the national team and winning Olympic gold with Brazil.

"He's 19-20 years old, so he's so, so young," Guardiola told a news conference. "He's strong, because when you are able to play as a No. 9 for Brazil, I think it's good, but I don't want to put him under a lot of pressure, saying that he has to solve our problems.

"What he has to do is play as freely as possible and score as many goals as possible when he's going to play, and I think he's going to help us in that."

Gabriel' last competitive game was on Nov. 27 -- the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense that saw Palmeiras win their first Brazil championship since 1994. Guardiola believes he will soon be up to full fitness but will need time to acclimatise to life and football in England.

Gabriel Jesus Brazil call
Pep Guardiola says he will not place too much pressure on Brazil international Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

"He was three weeks, one month off on holidays but he played two friendly games," the City boss said. "He rested, he needed that.

"He has made two training sessions -- this afternoon [Thursday] he will make his first training session with the team.

"We are delighted he is here and what we are looking for is for him to settle as soon as possible, to try to help him to be happy here and to have a good connection with his teammates.

"The process to understand and play in the league needs time. And hopefully he can do what he is with the national team of Brazil, his old club, playing in front and help us to score the goals which is his big value."

Guardiola added that Gabriel can play anywhere across the front three but sees his role as more central and believes he will work well with striker Sergio Aguero.

"He has played as a winger, to make movements, outside and inside, but of course he has to play close to the goal," Guardiola said.

"He's not a typical winger down the line, like Raz [Raheem Sterling] for example or Jesus Navas, who makes the actions for the crosses.

"He makes a good movement, runs in behind, and you have to use him close to Sergio, close to our strikers."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

