Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Pep Guardiola wants to win FA Cup with Manchester City

Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension.
Manchester City survive Fernandinho's first-half booking to beat Burnley and move back into the top four ahead of Tuesday's fixtures.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola says he will not rotate his squad for Manchester City's FA Cup clash with West Ham United.

The Spaniard says he will pick a strong side although he could bring in backup keeper Willy Caballero, who has played in all domestic cup ties since he joined the club in 2014.

Winger Leroy Sane is unlikely to have recovered in time from a muscle fatigue injury, midfielder Fernandinho begins his four-game ban while Vincent Kompany is also unavailable although he has returned to training with the first team.

West Ham are still stinging from their recent 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United when Sofiane Feghouli was sent off after 15 minutes. The Algerian midfielder has since had his red card rescinded and Guardiola is expecting a tough game on City's first ever visit to the London Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is targeting victory for Manchester City against West Ham United.

"We play against West Ham away, after what happened in the last game with them I will try to win that game," Guardiola told a news conference. "It's a Premier League team and away so tough and we're going to try in that competition.

"I'm going to decide [on Caballero] in the next hours."

Guardiola will take charge of his first FA Cup clash and is excited by the competition although he says that City were unfortunate to draw another Premier League side in the third round.

"I live in Spain and the cup is two games so it's a little bit predictable what is going to happen," he added. "In the Bundesliga it was completely different like in England one game and the tradition there is so special, so good -- the final is one game -- the most beautiful game in Germany.

"And what I hear before is that the cup here is special because the lower team can beat the big teams in one game which is why it is fascinating -- it does not just happen in the Premier League happen in the cup as well. So that's why I'm looking forward to it. But of course it's a Premier League team, it will be tough. We were unlucky in the draw."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

