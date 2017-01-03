Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Pep Guardiola: I am not leaving Manchester City post any time soon

ESPN FC's Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop believe Pep Guardiola's post-match comments could have adverse effects on his team.
Jermain Defoe rings in the new year scoring more goals while Pep Guardiola starts off 2017 unhappy in The Sweeper!
Shaka Hislop contends that Pep Guardiola isn't cut from the same cloth as career-oriented managers like Sir Alex Ferguson.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola has said he loves his job at Manchester City and has no intention of leaving coaching any time soon.

The City coach was quoted as saying in an interview with NBC that he is "approaching the end of my career."

However, speaking ahead of City's FA Cup third round tie against West Ham United on Friday, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said he was determined to bring more success to the Etihad.

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester CityManchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
"I said in the interview I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old -- but guys, I am 45," he told a news conference.

"I am not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job. I won't be training at 60 years old because I want to do something else in my life."

Guardiola said it may have been "inappropriate to say I am starting to say goodbye to my career, but I know what I am thinking about when I am going to retire."

He also stressed that City were only behind other clubs only in terms of the total number of titles in their history and had been more successful than many of the Premier League rivals in recent seasons.

Pep Guardiola has said he does not still want to be coaching when he is 60.

He was said to have likened City to a "second-tier team," but said: "When I said compare history and titles with United and Liverpool, Barcelona and Madrid, that kind of club, we are behind. If people don't understand that, I am sorry.

"But the moment I took charge of a club like Manchester City, or before in Barcelona or Munich, it is the most important thing in my life to try to help them, to get them better.

"That's my job here. But if you compare the titles Manchester United got in the last 20 years, not the last three or four -- in the last five or six years Manchester City have been the best club.

"They are the club who have achieved the most. In terms of targets of getting better, of growing, of achieving the most, they are the best in the world, by far -- maybe Paris Saint-Germain and City."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

