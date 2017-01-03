Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Cameroon
Congo DR
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Gabriel Jesus' arrival at Manchester City excites Gael Clichy

Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension.
Manchester City survive Fernandinho's first-half booking to beat Burnley and move back into the top four ahead of Tuesday's fixtures.

Manchester City players can't wait for Gabriel Jesus to arrive in the Premier League, according to his new teammate Gael Clichy.

The Brazilian forward signed for City in the summer and has now completed his £27 million move to the Etihad after remaining on loan at previous club Palmeiras and helping them win the Brazilian championship.

City boss Pep Guardiola said the 19-year-old will not need long to get up to full fitness despite not playing since Nov. 27 and he could be in the squad for the next Premier League game with Everton on Jan. 15, something Clichy is excited about.

"When a team like City brings in a player he is a quality player, so it's always good to have someone coming in -- fresh legs and a new body," the French defender told reporters.

"I know he is really good. I've spoken to the Brazilian players -- and a player from Brazil being bought by City is sure to have quality.

"He will need time to adjust but I hope he can be that good and make an impact as soon as possible. We will help him to get to his full potential as soon as possible, because in football people want results.

"It's an exciting moment for him, for us and for the fans and we hope he can score many goals."

While Gabriel Jesus is set to add some Brazilian flair to the City squad, Clichy believes City need to show their fighting spirit if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

Guardiola's side beat Burnley 2-1 on Monday with just 10 men after Fernandinho's 33rd-minute red card and Clichy said it showed they were ready for the challenge.

"We know we have the quality and have to play like this, with that character," he added. "In England, it's not enough to just have quality."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

