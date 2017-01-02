Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
Tunisia
Uganda
Morocco
Burkina Faso
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Man City's Fernandinho has red card appeal rejected, misses four matches

ESPN FC's Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop believe Pep Guardiola's post-match comments could have adverse effects on his team.
Mark Ogden discusses how Pep Guardiola seems to have been shocked by the standard of football in England.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will serve a four-match ban after an appeal against his red card during the 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Monday was dismissed by the Football Association.

Fernandinho was sent off after 32 minutes against Burnley for a strong challenge on Clarets midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

City appealed the dismissal but with the FA having rejected it, the Brazilian has been handed a four-game suspension as he has picked up two red cards in the Premier League this season. He will miss the FA Cup clash with West Ham followed by the league games against Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.

"Fernandinho will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today [Wednesday 4 January 2017] following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," an FA statement read.

"The Manchester City midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Burnley on Monday 2 January 2017. His suspension includes the standard sanction of an additional game as it was his second dismissal of the season."

Fernandinho, who missed three games after his dismissal in the defeat to Chelsea last month, was also sent off in the Champions League match away to Borussia Monchengladbach in November.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

