Pep Guardiola: I need time to establish Man City among Europe's elite

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told NBC he will need time to achieve his targets with the Premier League side.

Former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach Guardiola was appointed as City boss in the summer, taking over from Manuel Pellegrini.

City, who won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014, are currently third in the table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

Speaking in December, Guardiola said in quotes reported by The Times: "For the way they play, for the unpredictable things you cannot control, I will need more time to achieve what I want for my team.

"That's my first impression here ... I am still in the process of knowing my players."

Guardiola, who is said to have likened City as a "second-tier team," added that the club have a long way to go if they are to be held in the same regard as other European heavyweights, including rivals United.

"We don't have the history with this shirt of Barcelona, Juventus, Munich or Manchester United, not their titles," he said.

"It's about being in Europe [in the Champions League] and over the next decade to be there every year. That's more important to this club than winning one title, believe me, more than that."

Guardiola has also said does not see himself managing into his 60s, explaining that he is "approaching the end of my career." 

