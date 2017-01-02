Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
FT
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
FT
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
FT Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
FT Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
FT Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
FT Leg 1
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Man City's Yaya Toure, Bacary Sagna both relaxed with deals set to expire

Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension.

MANCHESTER -- Yaya Toure and Bacary Sagna both remain relaxed about their futures despite their Manchester City deals running out at the end of the season.

Both players are now free to speak to other European sides over deals for next season because their current contracts end in the summer.

Toure, who joined City from Barcelona in 2010, has recently forced his way back into the side after being frozen out in the opening months of the season over controversial comments from his agent aimed at manager Pep Guardiola.

And he told reporters that he is not worried about the situation and is focused on trying to make it a successful season as City try to close a seven-point gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Asked if he would speak to other clubs, Toure, 33, said: "No, I won't do that. My focus is on City.

"For now, the future is there because for now the league is not finished. Me and the guys are always focused. That's the main point.

"I'm a footballer, I belong to the field. After that is difficult."

Bacary Sagna's deal at Man City is set to expire in June.

Sagna, 33, who joined City on a free transfer from Arsenal in June 2014, has confirmed he has not opened talks over a new deal at the Etihad.

But the French defender, who has been asked by the Football Association to explain a social media post he made after Monday's 2-1 win over Burnley which appeared to criticise referee Lee Mason, also says he is calm about his future.

"I'm not thinking about it because it's a long way away. I need to enjoy my football first, and I want to give my best when I play," Sagna told Sky Sports.

"I want to give the confidence back to the club. I'm totally focused on the season. I'm not worried about it.

"No [they haven't spoken to me] but I wouldn't listen at the minute because I am totally focused on the season. I'm not sure they have my number anyway."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

