 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Yaya Toure: Man City need to show same fighting spirit consistently

Shaka Hislop contends that Pep Guardiola isn't cut from the same cloth as career-oriented managers like Sir Alex Ferguson.

MANCHESTER -- Yaya Toure has praised Manchester City's fighting spirit after they overcame Burnley with just 10 men on Monday.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho was sent off in the 33rd minute for a two-footed challenge -- his third red card in six appearances and City's seventh of the season.

But goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero helped City to a 2-1 win despite being a man short and Toure praised the performance -- particularly with it coming fewer than 48 hours after the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

"In the second half we came with 10 men, one man down. You see the team, it looked like we wanted to play like there was still 11," the Ivorian told reporters.

"We were there, we were running, tackling, something that's not easy after only one day of recovery after Liverpool. And that's brilliant.

"That's the mentality we have to have in every game. If we want to win the title and be there at the end that's what we need every game."

Burnley have taken just one point away from home this season but Toure says City deserve plenty of credit for the manner of their victory.

"Look at Liverpool, they've drawn [2-2 with Sunderland]," he said. "I think this is a good three points to be honest, Burnley have always been a difficult team for us.

"Going down to 10 men makes it very complicated. Maybe this is why we love the Premier League."

Yaya Toure says Man City must show the same spirit they had against Burnley in every game.

The result closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points, though Antonio Conte's side have a game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Toure says City must improve a lot if they are to challenge for the title with half of the season remaining.

"At the moment, we are not [in top form]," he said. "We have to be able to deliver.

"City have always been a team who fights to the end to win a trophy and at the moment we are not happy with the position in the league. But we have to fight.

"We are starting the second half of the season now and I think we will have to be almost perfect. We'll have to win all the games when we play the top four [teams].

"The lads, the fans, the manager we are all understanding that. This year we will try to do our best to get there."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

