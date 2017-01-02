FA asks Man City defender Bacary Sagna to explain Instagram post

Pep Guardiola gets a little flippant when discussing Burnley's goal and the perceived lack of calling fouls in the Prem.

The Football Association has asked Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna to explain himself following a social media post that may have questioned referee Lee Mason's integrity.

The Manchester City full-back wrote: "10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team'' on Instagram after Monday's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

The post was later amended to read "still fighting and winning as a team."

still fighting and winning as a team. #together #mancity

Press Association Sport reported that the FA had asked Sagna for his observations and he has until 5 p.m. on Friday to respond. A decision on whether a charge follows will be made in due course.

City were annoyed by some of Mason's decisions during the game. The first major talking point was the sending off of Fernandinho after 32 minutes, while City felt Burnley's goal should have been disallowed for a foul on Claudio Bravo.

The FA has rules in place concerning social media, with users not allowed to question the integrity of officials.