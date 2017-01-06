Previous
Manchester United
By PA Sport
Man City's Bacary Sagna charged with misconduct over social post

Bacary Sagna landed himself in trouble with a social media post.

Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by Football Association following a social media post which may have questioned referee Lee Mason's integrity.

The Manchester City full-back wrote "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team'' on Instagram after Monday's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. The post was later amended to read "still fighting and winning as a team.''

A statement from the FA read: "Bacary Sagna has been charged for misconduct contrary to FA Rule E3 (1). It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute. He has until 6pm on 13 January 2017 to respond to the charge."

City were annoyed by some of Mason's decisions during the game. The first major talking point was the sending off of Fernandinho after 32 minutes while City also felt Burnley's goal should have been disallowed for a foul on Claudio Bravo.

The FA has rules in place concerning social media and participants are not permitted to question the integrity of officials.

