Manchester City's Fernandinho sent off for third time in six games

English Premier League: Fernandinho (32') Manchester City 0-0 Burnley

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is set to serve a four-game ban after being sent off for the third time in his last six appearances in Monday's game against Burnley on Monday.

Fernandinho was shown a straight red card on 32 minutes for a strong challenge on Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

The Brazilian, who missed three games after his dismissal in the defeat to Chelsea last month, is now set to serve a four-game ban as it is his second red card in the Premier League.

Fernandinho was also sent off in the Champions League match away to Borussia Monchengladbach in November.

He is due to miss the FA Cup clash with West Ham followed by the league games against Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.

