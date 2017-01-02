Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
LiverpoolLiverpool
Manchester CityManchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Yaya on Guardiola after Liverpool loss: 'Of course he is going to be angry'

Craig Burley dials in on Pep Guardiola's managerial arrogance in this week's Premier League takeaway.
Pep Guardiola believes Yaya Toure has proved his worth time and time again since his Man City return.

Yaya Toure has revealed Pep Guardiola got angry as Manchester City suffered their latest title setback.

A lacklustre City lost 1-0 at second-placed Liverpool on Saturday to fall 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The result has brought further scrutiny on manager Guardiola's methods and Toure accepts a strong response is now required.

Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
The midfielder said: "Of course he is going to be angry. He is a manager who can be angry.

"We have to sometimes improve and react to situations. Of course we knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball, and they did that to score, so he will be angry for everything that is happening.

"We are not going to be perfect, there are times when we won't take opportunities -- but we can take opportunities from this too. Anfield is not easy but we can learn from this and what the manager says about it.

"When you lose games, what do you have to do? You are disappointed and you want to bounce back.

"We don't want to let the gap grow much more between us and Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, so we have to react. We will use it. We are not going to give up. We will go to the end.''

Yaya Toure still believes Manchester City have a chance at Premier League glory this season.

Toure, a winner of two Premier League titles with City, has no doubt the team are capable of pulling themselves back into the race.

The 33-year-old, now fully restored to a key role in the side after a spell out in the cold earlier in the season, takes encouragement from City's successful charge three years ago.

He said: "Everything is possible in football -- it is possible. Don't take away from the pressure of football. You have to play from game to game and there are many factors -- tiredness, injury, problems.

"Of course Chelsea have one game a week, but it is going to be tight. This season will still be very tight with so many teams involved at the top.

"I think we have to believe. If we want to have a chance of winning the title, then we have to win most of the games and we have to put a run together.

"We are keeping positive because we have a lot of experience in this team. In 2014, we had a very good run after the new year, we won nearly all the games.

"Of course it is going to be very tough but we have the team, we have the squad to do something.''

