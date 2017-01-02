Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola not giving up on title hopes

Pep Guardiola says his team were always in the match, but just couldn't capitalise on small mistakes to pull back a goal.

City's title challenge suffered another setback as they were beaten 1-0 at second-placed Liverpool on New Year's Eve to fall 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Guardiola's side face Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Monday and Guardiola, a winner of multiple titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, is not giving up the chase.

He said: "When you win 12 or 13 games in a row, to drop points is not easy. The gap is huge because they deserve to be there. When they don't lose it is like this.

"But we are in the Champions League and league [contention]. After that defeat on the last day of the year the conclusion is, always, 'could be better' but the way they are training, I am glad to work with these guys.

"Tomorrow we try it again, we start the second leg [of the season]. We have due respect for the other clubs but we have to focus on ourselves and think about the next one and try to do what we need to do to win the games."

Defeat at Anfield ended a run of three successive victories that had got City back on track after back-to-back losses to Chelsea and Leicester.

It was a lacklustre showing, but Guardiola said: "I am not a guy to personalise and say we lost for that reason. It happened for many things.

"But how we reacted at 1-0 at Anfield -- I didn't see people who didn't run or play with personality. We just missed a little bit up front and Liverpool are one of the best teams."