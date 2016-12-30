Pep Guardiola urges patience while Man City fall 10 points behind Chelsea

Pep Guardiola says his team were always in the match, but just couldn't capitalise on small mistakes to pull back a goal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola preached patience and said he was not looking too far ahead after his side fell 10 points off the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

While leaders Chelsea won their 13th straight league game, Guardiola's City showed few signs of life in a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

And while Guardiola believes the 10-point deficit is not insurmountable, he insisted they must try to close the gap one game at a time.

Liverpool Liverpool Manchester City Manchester City 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"When you are 10 points behind you have to be focused just on the next game," he said.

"The next game starts the day after tomorrow and the result is what it is. There are many things to fight for: the Premier League, the Champions League, the cup.

"We are not even in January. There are a lot of games to play and you have to be patient and keep going."

In a match where goals were expected to be abundant, Craig Burley credits Liverpool's defence in their win over Man City.

Liverpool appeared good value for the three points but Guardiola did not feel City, who have not won at Anfield since 2003, were outplayed.

"We lost a game but I think the game was equal," he said. "We spoke about coming here with courage. I know Manchester City's history here and what it means at Anfield but we started quite well.

"After the first time they arrived [in our box], like in other games, we conceded a goal with a good cross and a good header but nothing happened too much in the first half.

"We didn't create too many chances, but Liverpool neither. The second half they started better than us in the first 10 minutes but after that the game changed a little bit.

"We were in control, we were so aggressive and we created a little more chances, but in the last 10 minutes nothing happened."

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.