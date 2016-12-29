Pep Guardiola backs Raheem Sterling ahead of Anfield return

Pep Guardiola is happy to have Sergio Aguero back, and comments on the tense Premier League title race.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola says he has no concerns about Raheem Sterling dealing with the pressure of returning to Anfield for Manchester City's crucial clash with Liverpool.

The England forward is certain to receive a hostile reception as he makes his second return to the club he left in acrimonious circumstances in July 2015.

Sterling has been back to his best form since Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad this summer, and made an impact in City's past two games -- scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Arsenal and winning the penalty that led to the important first goal in the 3-0 win over Hull City.

The City boss says he will improve by getting through tough situations such as the one he will receive at Anfield in the New Year's Eve clash.

"I spoke to him but not about that, but about his last two performances," Guardiola told a news conference.

"Always it is difficult when the crowd is not on your side, they whistle, it's not easy. But it is part of his growth and to become a better player.

"We are going to try and handle the situation. But obviously he must focus on what he has to do himself -- that's the only way he can handle it."

City will have Sergio Aguero back after missing the past four matches through suspension with the Argentinean striker banned for a total of seven games so far this season.

And with Aguero out of the team for so long, Guardiola believes that Sterling, 22, has emerged as one his side's best attacking weapons.

Raheem Sterling has been decisive for Manchester City over the past two matches.

"What I saw is that in the first part of the season, he was our key player up front," Guardiola added. "Then one month ago, he was a little bit down, two or three games he wasn't aggressive like in the first part of the season and then in the last two or three he came back and we need that.

"We need his one-on-ones, his attacking with the ball, without the ball on the back four. Of course he has talent, he has to read a little bit more -- when to play one or two touches, when to go. Sometimes he has to dribble a little bit more. But that's part of the process.

"We are delighted, I am delighted about what he had done until now. He's a fighter.

"In the last two games he was decisive, the goal against Arsenal, the penalty against Hull when the game was tough and we cannot forget he is so so young. Of course all the players need a process to getting better but we are so happy with what he's done."

The game promises to be a high-scoring clash with Liverpool scoring the most goals in the Premier League with City in joint-second with both sides conceding at a high rate too.

Guardiola says it's also important that his defenders are tactically switched on and able to deal with Liverpool's threat.

"I think every team has his details and of course Liverpool have quality of people in front," he said.

"I think [at] Anfield something is about the tactics but when you play against teams by Jurgen Klopp, the tactics are so important. You have to be at that level but they have a specific way to attack and you have to control it."

