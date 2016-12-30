Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Gael Clichy believes Manchester City can still challenge Chelsea for title

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

Gael Clichy insists the Premier League title race is far from over and says Manchester City must keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

City are seven points behind the leaders in third after Antonio Conte's side's brilliant run of 12 successive victories, which included a 3-1 win at the Etihad earlier this month.

But Clichy believes that the quality of the sides in the Premier League means that Chelsea could quickly drop points and be caught by the rest of the title challengers.

The French defender has twice won the title during his time at City -- coming from behind on both occasions and moving top in the final weeks of the season.

"We're still in the title race," Clichy was quoted in the Daily Mirror as saying. "Seven points is a lot, it's a big gap and we won't deny that.

"We'd like to be closer or even on top. But we have seen over the years teams dropping points for fun, teams coming back into the top four after two or three games. We must take it game after game and get the points on the board. Chelsea are playing really well, as we were in the first 10 games of the season.

"We all know in football that one morning you're there and the next day you're not there anymore, so we have to be ready and take the opportunity when it comes."

Gael Clichy joined Man City from Arsenal in 2011.

Clichy, who also won the Premier League with Arsenal as a teenager in 2004, says it's getting harder to win the championship each year.

"It's definitely becoming more difficult," he said. "The game has changed in the last 10 or 15 years.

"All teams are able to attract players. Teams in the bottom half of the table are able to bring in players who are playing for their countries.

"In England, anyone can buy anyone. So even if some people say the league is not the best in terms of quality, in terms of challenge, there's no doubt the Premier League is the hardest one."

City boss Pep Guardiola won six titles in seven years at previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving at the Etihad in the summer. Despite a lack of Premier League experience, Clichy says the Spaniard's record shows he knows how to win silverware.

"He has won 21 trophies -- 21! You can't question the ability of the manager," he added. "You can't question someone who has won so many trophies.

"As a player it's an honour to train with him because the sessions are unbelievable.

"I've had the chance to have many managers and he's up there with the best, if not the best. If you look at his record, it speaks for itself."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

