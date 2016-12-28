Yaya Toure: I want to win another Premier League title with Man City

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure say that despite the scoreline showing 3-0, Man City's win over Hull was a tough battle.

Pep Guardiola's men went on a second half rout of Hull City to secure their place second behind table leaders Chelsea.

HULL -- Yaya Toure is enjoying his second chance under Pep Guardiola and is desperate to win a third Premier League title with Manchester City.

Toure, 33, was frozen out by Guardiola for the first few months of the season after comments from his agent Dimitri Seluk aimed at the City boss but has come back into the squad following an apology.

City have since won all five Premier League games that he has started including the 3-0 victory over Hull City on Boxing Day where Toure scored the opener from the penalty spot.

And the midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, says he is enjoying every minute of being back with the first team.

"I look like a kid, you know, just enjoying playing football and helping my teammates and then the fans, it's very important," he told reporters.

"I'm used to winning Premier Leagues, I think it's second two times, and I want to win another. I know it's going to be tough but we have to keep going because Chelsea are very good this year."

City face a potentially crucial match against Liverpool on New Year's Eve with both clubs desperate to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Toure said the game could go a long way to deciding who will be the closest challengers to Antonio Conte's side's and says both teams will push hard for the three points.

"I think for me it's almost a final of the Premier League, because I think it's going to be a similar kind of football," he added.

"I think for the fans it's going to be fantastic, and what we have to do we have to be ready and try to do like we said before.

"We will try to get one point or three points. We have to continue because the Premier League is very tough."

Yaya Toure is back in favour at Manchester City.

City have won their last three Premier League games since a humiliating 4-2 defeat to Leicester City at the beginning of December.

Toure says manager Guardiola has adapted his approach in the last few weeks as he gets used to life in the Premier League.

"That's why it's the toughest league in the world, because when you see how [Hull] played, how they made it very difficult, and then we changed the tactic just to find the space and they still made it tough," he said.

"The manager was very clever, he tried to adapt his team to the opponent, and we have quality players.

"We can change to be defensive and in attack we have fantastic players who are going to make the difference."

