Pep Guardiola: Man City's striker options 'important' in title challenge

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure say that despite the scoreline showing 3-0, Man City's win over Hull was a tough battle.

Pep Guardiola's men went on a second half rout of Hull City to secure their place second behind table leaders Chelsea.

HULL -- Pep Guardiola has said he will have three strikers capable of making a big impact in Manchester City's Premier League title challenge.

Guardiola will have Sergio Aguero available for the trip to Liverpool on Saturday after sitting out the final game of his four-match ban in the 3-0 victory over Hull City on Boxing Day.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who was signed from Palmeiras in the summer, will then join up with City in the New Year after completing his loan spell with the Brazilian champions.

But Guardiola also praised Kelechi Iheanacho, who made a big difference in the victory over Hull -- giving City a focal point when he came on as a substitute in the 57th minute.

The Nigerian scored City's second and now averages a goal every 95.6 minutes in the Premier League -- the best strike ratio of any player with more than 10 strikes in history.

"He didn't play from the beginning but he has this talent, this quality," Guardiola told a news conference. "We cannot forget we played seven games without Kun [Aguero] in all competitions because he's the most aggressive player in the Premier League! That's a joke.

"Now Gabriel Jesus is coming so we will have of course three strikers who can sense a goal. And of course this is so important in a game like this."

.@67Kelechi has the best minutes per goal ratio of any player in @premierleague history, scoring every 96 minutes!!! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/TQqYbb9sTx - Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2016

The City boss believes it's more important for him to have a deep squad because tittle rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have no European fixtures.

With City's Champions League run set to restart in February with a round-of-16 clash against Monaco, Guardiola said that history shows his side have a tougher task of taking the title.

"When Liverpool years ago were so close to winning the Premier League, they play just one game a week. Leicester last season the same. This year Chelsea and Liverpool," he added.

"We play seven games more than them in important games like the Champions League. That's why it will be tough.

"But you have to make absolutely everything to be there and after that football is unpredictable and sometimes you believe something is done and it's not done. What we have to do is win every game and we are going to try."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.